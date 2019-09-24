Log in
Yanlord Land : Establishment Of New Entities In Shanghai, The People's Republic Of China

09/24/2019 | 05:32am EDT

YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore)

(Registration Number: 200601911K)

ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW ENTITIES IN SHANGHAI, THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA ("PRC")

Yanlord Land Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Yanlord Land Investment Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.1 ("YLIM"), has set up two new entities in Shanghai, PRC ("New Shanghai Entities"). Details of the New Shanghai Entities are set out below: -

  1. Name of New Shanghai Entity (1) : Shanghai Renlan Industrial Co., Ltd.2

Shareholder

:

YLIM (100% interest)

Registered capital

:

RMB10,000,000

Principal activity

:

Property development and other related activities

  1. Name of New Shanghai Entity (2) : Shanghai Renzhuo Industrial Co., Ltd.3

Shareholder

:

YLIM (100% interest)

Registered capital

:

RMB10,000,000

Principal activity

:

Property development and other related activities

Each of the above transactions is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the directors nor controlling shareholder of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in each of the above transactions save for their respective interests, through their shareholdings and/or directorships, as the case may be, in the Group.

Yanlord Land Group Limited

Zhong Sheng Jian

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

24 September 2019

  1. An unofficial English translation name of 仁恒置地投资管理(上海)有限公司.
  2. An unofficial English translation name of 上海仁斓实业有限公司.
  3. An unofficial English translation name of 上海仁琢实业有限公司.

Disclaimer

Yanlord Land Group Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:31:04 UTC
