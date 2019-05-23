Yanlord Land : Sustainability Report 2018

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2018
Yanlord Land Group Limited
1
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
ABOUT THIS REPORT
The annual sustainability report of Yanlord Land Group Limited for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards: Core option, the international standard for sustainability reporting.
The objective of this report is to provide our stakeholders with a holistic overview of our sustainability agendas, efforts and initiatives. Furthermore, this report aims to disclose our sustainable performance in the environmental, social and governance ("ESG") aspects to our stakeholders in an accountable and transparent manner.
The scope of this report covers the sustainability performance of our main operations in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), Singapore and Hong Kong from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018, unless stated otherwise. Although this report has not been externally assured, we intend to seek external assurance for future sustainability reports.
The content of this report adheres to the four reporting principles prescribed by the GRI Standards:
-
Stakeholder Inclusiveness principle: Implemented to determine the report context through the refreshment of materiality assessment exercise conducted in December 2018.
-
Sustainability Context principle: Implemented to determine the report context which covered the ESG aspects.
-
Materiality principle: Implemented to determine the report context based on the internal and external factors that were considered when assessing whether a topic is material.
-
Completeness principle: Implemented to evaluate specific and material topics on data availability as well as to determine the topics' boundaries.
CONTACT US
For questions or to deliver feedback about this report, please contact:
Assistant to Director of Administrative Office
Conrad Wang
Yanlord Land Group Limited
8F NO.30, LANE 1399 Dingxiang Road, Pudong Shanghai, PRC 200135
Tel.: 86-21-50585333
Fax: 86-21-50585332
E-mail: pu.wang@yanlord.com www.yanlordland.com
2
INTRODUCTION
ABOUT YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED
Yanlord Land Group Limited ("Yanlord" or "Company", and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") is a real estate developer of high-quality properties that distinguish ourselves among peers. Our properties are characterised by outstanding architectural design and quality construction. With a track record in developments at prime locations, our brand name - just like the properties we build - is an icon itself.
Our focus is to develop high-end residential, commercial and integrated property projects in high-growth cities within the PRC. We have significant subsidiaries in Singapore, Hong Kong and PRC - with Singapore as the headquarters. Based on the information available to the Company as at 11 March 2019, approximately 27% of the issued ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) of the Company is held by the public.
We retain some of our commercial and integrated developments as investment properties for lease, as well as provide property management services for residential and other properties developed by us.
Figure 1: Employee headcount for Yanlord Group
Note: The diversity at the Board's level is disclosed on page 175 of Yanlord's FY2018 Annual Report.
3
OUR CORE VALUE
Led by a dynamic mission and strategic vision, we sought to pave the way forward and establish our brand in the PRC in the early 1990s. Since then, we have grown from strength to strength, honing our experience and expertise with every project and performance. Over the past quarter-century, we have evolved to become a builder of homes, dreams, and icons.
4
AWARDS
|
AWARDS
|
YEAR AWARDED
|
|
|
|
|
National Award for Civil Engineering (by China Construction Industry
|
2018
|
|
Association)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 China Top 100 Real Estate Developers
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2018 China Top 100 Real Estate Developers -
|
2018
|
|
Financial Stability Top 10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 China Top 100 Real Estate Developers -
|
2018
|
|
Top 10 Foreign Enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 Excellence in Human Resources Management
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Best in Sector (Property Development)
|
2017
|
|
by The Edge Singapore Billion Dollar Club 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Best Performing Stock (Property Development)
|
2017
|
|
by The Edge Singapore Billion Dollar Club 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 National Customer Satisfaction Project Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI)
|
|
|
Assessment -
|
2017
|
|
Company with Satisfaction Rating
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shanghai City User Satisfaction Award -
|
2017
|
|
Company Category LEED - EB Platinum Certification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jiangsu Province Top 50 Property Management Company Award
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
Guandong Province - Award for Structural and Engineering Excellence
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
Top 10 City Landmark of Zhuhai in 2016
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
China's Property Management - Best Growth Company
|
2015
|
|
|
|
|
China's Top 100 Best Brands for Property Management
|
2015
|
|
|
|
|
China's Golden Key Award -
|
2015
|
|
6S Concierge Management Innovation Award
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shanghai City Property Management Industry -
|
2015
|
|
AAA Grade Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shanghai City User Satisfaction Award -
|
2015
|
|
Residential Property Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jiangsu Province Property Management Association -
|
2015
|
|
Excellence in Property Management (Gold Award)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shanghai Property Management Association -
|
2015
|
|
Outstanding Business Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tianjin City Brands of Excellence for Property Management
|
2015
|
|
|
|
|
Shanghai Outstanding Projects Award
|
2015
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Yanlord Land Group Limited published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 09:27:05 UTC