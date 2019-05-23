Yanlord Land : Sustainability Report 2018

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

ABOUT THIS REPORT

The annual sustainability report of Yanlord Land Group Limited for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards: Core option, the international standard for sustainability reporting.

The objective of this report is to provide our stakeholders with a holistic overview of our sustainability agendas, efforts and initiatives. Furthermore, this report aims to disclose our sustainable performance in the environmental, social and governance ("ESG") aspects to our stakeholders in an accountable and transparent manner.

The scope of this report covers the sustainability performance of our main operations in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), Singapore and Hong Kong from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018, unless stated otherwise. Although this report has not been externally assured, we intend to seek external assurance for future sustainability reports.

The content of this report adheres to the four reporting principles prescribed by the GRI Standards:

Stakeholder Inclusiveness principle: Implemented to determine the report context through the refreshment of materiality assessment exercise conducted in December 2018.

Sustainability Context principle: Implemented to determine the report context which covered the ESG aspects.

Materiality principle: Implemented to determine the report context based on the internal and external factors that were considered when assessing whether a topic is material.

Completeness principle: Implemented to evaluate specific and material topics on data availability as well as to determine the topics' boundaries.

CONTACT US

For questions or to deliver feedback about this report, please contact:

Assistant to Director of Administrative Office

Conrad Wang

Yanlord Land Group Limited

8F NO.30, LANE 1399 Dingxiang Road, Pudong Shanghai, PRC 200135

Tel.: 86-21-50585333

Fax: 86-21-50585332

E-mail: pu.wang@yanlord.com www.yanlordland.com

2