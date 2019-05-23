Log in
YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED

(YNLG)
Yanlord Land : Sustainability Report 2018

05/23/2019

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2018

Yanlord Land Group Limited

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

ABOUT THIS REPORT

The annual sustainability report of Yanlord Land Group Limited for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards: Core option, the international standard for sustainability reporting.

The objective of this report is to provide our stakeholders with a holistic overview of our sustainability agendas, efforts and initiatives. Furthermore, this report aims to disclose our sustainable performance in the environmental, social and governance ("ESG") aspects to our stakeholders in an accountable and transparent manner.

The scope of this report covers the sustainability performance of our main operations in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), Singapore and Hong Kong from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018, unless stated otherwise. Although this report has not been externally assured, we intend to seek external assurance for future sustainability reports.

The content of this report adheres to the four reporting principles prescribed by the GRI Standards:

  • Stakeholder Inclusiveness principle: Implemented to determine the report context through the refreshment of materiality assessment exercise conducted in December 2018.
  • Sustainability Context principle: Implemented to determine the report context which covered the ESG aspects.
  • Materiality principle: Implemented to determine the report context based on the internal and external factors that were considered when assessing whether a topic is material.
  • Completeness principle: Implemented to evaluate specific and material topics on data availability as well as to determine the topics' boundaries.

CONTACT US

For questions or to deliver feedback about this report, please contact:

Assistant to Director of Administrative Office

Conrad Wang

Yanlord Land Group Limited

8F NO.30, LANE 1399 Dingxiang Road, Pudong Shanghai, PRC 200135

Tel.: 86-21-50585333

Fax: 86-21-50585332

E-mail: pu.wang@yanlord.com www.yanlordland.com

INTRODUCTION

ABOUT YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED

Yanlord Land Group Limited ("Yanlord" or "Company", and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") is a real estate developer of high-quality properties that distinguish ourselves among peers. Our properties are characterised by outstanding architectural design and quality construction. With a track record in developments at prime locations, our brand name - just like the properties we build - is an icon itself.

Our focus is to develop high-end residential, commercial and integrated property projects in high-growth cities within the PRC. We have significant subsidiaries in Singapore, Hong Kong and PRC - with Singapore as the headquarters. Based on the information available to the Company as at 11 March 2019, approximately 27% of the issued ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) of the Company is held by the public.

We retain some of our commercial and integrated developments as investment properties for lease, as well as provide property management services for residential and other properties developed by us.

Figure 1: Employee headcount for Yanlord Group

Note: The diversity at the Board's level is disclosed on page 175 of Yanlord's FY2018 Annual Report.

OUR CORE VALUE

Led by a dynamic mission and strategic vision, we sought to pave the way forward and establish our brand in the PRC in the early 1990s. Since then, we have grown from strength to strength, honing our experience and expertise with every project and performance. Over the past quarter-century, we have evolved to become a builder of homes, dreams, and icons.

AWARDS

AWARDS

YEAR AWARDED

National Award for Civil Engineering (by China Construction Industry

2018

Association)

2018 China Top 100 Real Estate Developers

2018

2018 China Top 100 Real Estate Developers -

2018

Financial Stability Top 10

2018 China Top 100 Real Estate Developers -

2018

Top 10 Foreign Enterprises

2018 Excellence in Human Resources Management

2018

Best in Sector (Property Development)

2017

by The Edge Singapore Billion Dollar Club 2017

Best Performing Stock (Property Development)

2017

by The Edge Singapore Billion Dollar Club 2017

2017 National Customer Satisfaction Project Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI)

Assessment -

2017

Company with Satisfaction Rating

Shanghai City User Satisfaction Award -

2017

Company Category LEED - EB Platinum Certification

Jiangsu Province Top 50 Property Management Company Award

2017

Guandong Province - Award for Structural and Engineering Excellence

2017

Top 10 City Landmark of Zhuhai in 2016

2016

China's Property Management - Best Growth Company

2015

China's Top 100 Best Brands for Property Management

2015

China's Golden Key Award -

2015

6S Concierge Management Innovation Award

Shanghai City Property Management Industry -

2015

AAA Grade Company

Shanghai City User Satisfaction Award -

2015

Residential Property Management

Jiangsu Province Property Management Association -

2015

Excellence in Property Management (Gold Award)

Shanghai Property Management Association -

2015

Outstanding Business Unit

Tianjin City Brands of Excellence for Property Management

2015

Shanghai Outstanding Projects Award

2015

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yanlord Land Group Limited published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 09:27:05 UTC
