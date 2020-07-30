Yantai North Andre Juice : APPROVAL BY THE MAIN BOARD ISSUANCE APPRAISAL COMMITTEE OF THE CSRC ON THE A SHARE OFFERING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

ANDRE (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock code : 02218)

APPROVAL BY THE MAIN BOARD ISSUANCE APPRAISAL COMMITTEE

OF THE CSRC ON THE A SHARE OFFERING

Reference is made to the announcements dated 30 August 2017, 20 December 2018, 18 January 2019 and 4 March 2019 and circulars dated 9 October 2017, 16 May 2018, 10 May 2019 and 8 April 2020 of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") in relation to, among other things, the proposed initial public offering of not more than 20,000,000 A Shares by the Company ("A Share Offering").

The Company is pleased to announce that the Main Board Issuance Appraisal Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") (中國證券監督管理委員會主板發行審核委員會) reviewed the application of the Company for the A Share Offering today. According to the result of the review, the Company's application for the A Share Offering has been approved.

Currently, the Company has not received the written approval from the CSRC. The Company will make further announcement upon receipt of the official approval from the CSRC.

As the A Share Offering is subject to certain conditions precedent, it may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement(s) regarding further details and major progress of the A Share Offering will be made by the Company as and when appropriate. This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

Wang An

Chairman

Yantai, the PRC, 30 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wang An, Mr. Zhang Hui and Mr. Wang Yan Hui, the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Tsung-Yi, and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Hong Qi, Mr. Li Wei and Mr. Li Yao.