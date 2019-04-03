Yantai North Andre Juice : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

During the closure of register of members, no transfer of Shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement to the Final Dividend, all transfer documents of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at 22nd Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration prior the revised latest date. Save for the changes above, all other information and contents as set out in the Results Announcement remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*
Wang An
Chairman
Yantai, the People's Republic of China, 3 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wang An, Mr. Zhang Hui and Mr. Wang Yan Hui, the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Tsung-Yi, and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Hong Qi, Mr. Li Wei and Mr. Li Tong Ning.
* For identification purpose only