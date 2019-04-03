Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.    2218   CNE1000005B7

YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE CO., LTD.

(2218)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yantai North Andre Juice : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

ANDRE

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code : 02218)

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Reference is made to the 2018 annual results announcement (the "Results Announcement") dated 22 March 2019 and the 2018 Annual Report of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") in relation to, among other things, the proposed distribution of the final dividend for 2018 (the "Final Dividend"). Unless otherwise stated, the terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Results Announcement.

The Board hereby announces that the Company has decided to change the original book closure dates and the latest date for lodging transfer documents for ascertaining the entitlement to the Final Dividend (subject to the approval of the Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 26 June 2019) as follows:

Original

Revised

Latest date and time for

4:30 p.m., 2 July 2019

4:30 p.m., 2

July 2019

lodging transfer documents

in order to qualify for

entitlement to the Final

Dividend

Closure period of register of

From 3 July 2019 to

From 3 July 2019 to

members (both days

10 July 2019

7

July 2019

inclusive)

Record date for entitlement to

10 July 2019

7

July 2019

the Final Dividend by

appearing in the register of

members of the Company

Payment date for the Final

22 August 2019

22

July 2019

Dividend

- 1 -

During the closure of register of members, no transfer of Shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement to the Final Dividend, all transfer documents of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at 22nd Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration prior the revised latest date. Save for the changes above, all other information and contents as set out in the Results Announcement remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

Wang An

Chairman

Yantai, the People's Republic of China, 3 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wang An, Mr. Zhang Hui and Mr. Wang Yan Hui, the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Tsung-Yi, and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Hong Qi, Mr. Li Wei and Mr. Li Tong Ning.

* For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 00:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE C
08:27pYANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PE..
PU
03/22YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of Aud..
PU
03/22YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of Nom..
PU
03/12YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcemen..
PU
03/12YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting
PU
01/15YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE..
PU
2018YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT ON P..
PU
2018YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND..
PU
2018YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Proxy Forms SUPPLEMENTAL FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE..
PU
2018YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF AN..
PU
More news
Chart YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hui Zhang Executive President, CEO & Executive Director
An Wang Chairman
Yan Hui Wang CFO, Co-Secretary, Executive Director & Controller
Kun Sheng Qu Chief Engineer & Vice President
Hong Qi Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE CO., LTD.-15.21%230
NOMAD FOODS LTD21.41%3 929
LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO LTD--.--%1 043
SANQUAN FOOD CO LTD--.--%1 005
LOTTE FOOD CO LTD--.--%636
BINGGRAE CO LTD--.--%589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About