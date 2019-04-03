Yantai North Andre Juice : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

ANDRE (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock code : 02218)

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Reference is made to the 2018 annual results announcement (the "Results Announcement") dated 22 March 2019 and the 2018 Annual Report of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") in relation to, among other things, the proposed distribution of the final dividend for 2018 (the "Final Dividend"). Unless otherwise stated, the terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Results Announcement.

The Board hereby announces that the Company has decided to change the original book closure dates and the latest date for lodging transfer documents for ascertaining the entitlement to the Final Dividend (subject to the approval of the Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 26 June 2019) as follows: