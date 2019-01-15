Log in
Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.

01/14
5.5 HKD   -0.72%
Yantai North Andre Juice : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

01/15/2019 | 12:39am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China (the "Hong Kong") has been changed to Room 26, 19/F, West Exchange Tower, 322 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong with effect from 15 January 2019.

By order of the Board

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

Wang An

Chairman

Yantai, the PRC, 15 January 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises:

Mr. Wang An (Executive Director)

Mr. Zhang Hui (Executive Director)

Mr. Wang Yan Hui (Executive Director)

Mr. Liu Tsung-Yi (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Jiang Hong Qi (Independent non-executive Director)

Mr. Li Wei (Independent non-executive Director)

Mr. Li Tong Ning (Independent non-executive Director)

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 05:38:03 UTC
