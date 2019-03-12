Yantai North Andre Juice : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"). Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 12 March 2019 (the "Announcement"). An inadvertent clerical error has been made in the Announcement in relation to the date of the meeting of the Board for considering and approving, among other things, the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Board hereby clarifies that the Board meeting shall take place on Friday, 22 March 2019.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

Wang An

Chairman

Yantai, the People's Republic of China, 12 March 2019

