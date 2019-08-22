Yantai North Andre Juice : Announcements and Notices - INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Note 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 1 January 2018 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: - Short-term loans V.14 50,000,000 170,000,000 Accounts payable V.15 29,551,694 38,189,494 86,369,615 Contract liabilities V.16 599,551 3,916,109 2,399,933 Employee benefits 14,665,309 payable V.17 20,939,844 21,275,667 Taxes payable V.18 4,984,436 9,772,668 11,003,249 Other payables V.19 55,398,127 17,949,193 12,445,942 Total current liabilities 105,199,117 140,767,308 303,494,406 Non-current liabilities: 1,705,975 Long-term payables 1,687,458 840,584 Total non-current liabilities 1,705,975 1,687,458 840,584 Total liabilities 106,905,092 142,454,766 304,334,990 Shareholders' equity: 358,000,000 Share capital V.20 358,000,000 358,000,000 Capital reserve V.21 17,291,715 17,291,715 17,291,715 Surplus reserve V.22 107,581,973 107,581,973 107,111,132 Retained earnings V.23 1,340,015,667 1,296,130,146 1,195,065,141 Total shareholders' equity 1,822,889,355 1,779,003,834 1,677,467,988 Total liabilities and 1,929,794,447 shareholders' equity 1,921,458,600 1,981,802,978

Approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 22 August 2019.

Legal Representative: Wang An Chief Financial Officer: Wang Yan Hui Chief Accountant: Li Lei (Company stamp)

The notes on pages 13 to 94 form part of these financial statements. Details of dividends payable to equity shareholders of the Company are set out in Note V.19.