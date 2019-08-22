Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.    2218   CNE1000005B7

YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE CO., LTD.

(2218)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yantai North Andre Juice : Announcements and Notices - INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

烟台北方安德利果汁股份有限公司

ANDRE

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code : 02218)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

INTERIM RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, with the comparatives of the corresponding period in 2018, as follows:

Consolidated Balance Sheet-unaudited

As at 30 June 2019

(Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)

30 June

31 December

1 January

Note

2019

2018

2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

649,481,768

Cash at bank and on hand

V.1

378,686,607

79,398,474

Bills receivable

V.2

2,226,158

6,119,488

9,003,656

Accounts receivable

V.3

150,665,008

170,512,897

192,554,256

Prepayments

V.4

9,147,855

2,756,252

3,081,104

Other receivables

V.5

1,829,910

728,620

42,047,494

Inventories

V.6

267,671,931

494,326,530

771,009,840

Other current assets

V.7

13,603,234

28,843,320

51,348,620

Total current assets

1,094,625,864

1,081,973,714

1,148,443,444

Non-current assets:

720,347,335

Fixed assets

V.8

738,005,022

738,422,507

Construction in progress

V.9

10,997,895

6,263,653

121,660

Intangible assets

V.10

98,236,377

89,629,235

89,228,391

Goodwill

V.11

5,586,976

5,586,976

5,586,976

Total non-current assets

835,168,583

839,484,886

833,359,534

Total assets

1,929,794,447

1,921,458,600

1,981,802,978

The notes on pages 13 to 94 form part of these financial statements.

1

Note

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

1 January 2018

LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

Current liabilities:

-

Short-term loans

V.14

50,000,000

170,000,000

Accounts payable

V.15

29,551,694

38,189,494

86,369,615

Contract liabilities

V.16

599,551

3,916,109

2,399,933

Employee benefits

14,665,309

payable

V.17

20,939,844

21,275,667

Taxes payable

V.18

4,984,436

9,772,668

11,003,249

Other payables

V.19

55,398,127

17,949,193

12,445,942

Total current liabilities

105,199,117

140,767,308

303,494,406

Non-current liabilities:

1,705,975

Long-term payables

1,687,458

840,584

Total non-current liabilities

1,705,975

1,687,458

840,584

Total liabilities

106,905,092

142,454,766

304,334,990

Shareholders' equity:

358,000,000

Share capital

V.20

358,000,000

358,000,000

Capital reserve

V.21

17,291,715

17,291,715

17,291,715

Surplus reserve

V.22

107,581,973

107,581,973

107,111,132

Retained earnings

V.23

1,340,015,667

1,296,130,146

1,195,065,141

Total shareholders' equity

1,822,889,355

1,779,003,834

1,677,467,988

Total liabilities and

1,929,794,447

shareholders' equity

1,921,458,600

1,981,802,978

Approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 22 August 2019.

Legal Representative:

Wang An

Chief Financial Officer: Wang Yan Hui

Chief Accountant:

Li Lei

(Company stamp)

The notes on pages 13 to 94 form part of these financial statements. Details of dividends payable to equity shareholders of the Company are set out in Note V.19.

2

Company Balance Sheet-unaudited

As at 30 June 2019

(Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)

Note

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

1 January 2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash at bank and

on hand

584,385,020

300,983,157

57,533,223

Bills receivable

XIV.1

2,226,158

6,119,488

6,026,975

Accounts receivable

XIV.2

101,854,376

150,898,112

121,596,500

Prepayments

1,466,343

28,477

594,527

Other receivables

XIV.3

95,053,585

144,994,128

278,952,992

Inventories

49,245,781

100,656,824

131,916,525

Other current assets

10,244,454

26,349,155

41,289,336

Total current assets

844,475,717

730,029,341

637,910,078

Non-current assets:

Long-term equity

investments

XIV.4

429,794,825

430,594,744

434,907,677

Fixed assets

144,335,936

146,023,213

166,825,696

Intangible assets

29,782,741

30,279,883

31,274,167

Total non-current assets

603,913,502

606,897,840

633,007,540

Total assets

1,448,389,219

1,336,927,181

1,270,917,618

The notes on pages 13 to 94 form part of these financial statements.

3

Note

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

1 January 2018

LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term loans

-

50,000,000

170,000,000

Accounts payable

28,159,580

17,768,081

35,588,166

Contract liabilities

179,005

1,948,734

1,520,786

Employee benefits

payable

1,293,170

3,367,283

2,674,709

Taxes payable

614,911

293,347

233,581

Other payables

489,129,450

445,499,574

211,758,618

Total current liabilities

519,376,116

518,877,019

421,775,860

Total liabilities

519,376,116

518,877,019

421,775,860

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

V.20

358,000,000

358,000,000

358,000,000

Capital reserve

43,534,413

43,534,413

43,534,413

Surplus reserve

107,581,973

107,581,973

107,111,132

Retained earnings

419,896,717

308,933,776

340,496,213

Total shareholders' equity

929,013,103

818,050,162

849,141,758

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

1,448,389,219

1,336,927,181

1,270,917,618

Approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 22 August 2019.

Legal Representative:

Wang An

Chief Financial Officer: Wang Yan Hui

Chief Accountant:

Li Lei

(Company stamp)

The notes on pages 13 to 94 form part of these financial statements.

4

Consolidated Income Statement-unauditedFor the six-monthperiod ended 30 June 2019 (Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)

For the six-month period

ended 30 June

Note

2019

2018

I

Operating income

V.24

376,868,830

532,081,409

II

Less: Operating costs

V.24

262,268,253

398,286,709

Taxes and surcharges

V.25

5,181,792

7,914,432

Selling and distribution expenses

19,262,293

45,375,056

General and administrative expenses

18,817,979

17,757,005

Research and development expenses

V.26

882,256

773,170

Financial expenses

(2,337,882)

(3,979,868)

Including: Interest expenses

24,607

861,596

Interest income

V.27(2)

3,143,254

161,676

Add: Other income

316,000

2,107,400

Investment income

V.28

3,473,057

2,629,215

Including: Investment income from

  derecognition of financial

994,096

-

  assets at amortised cost

V.29

Credit losses

3,093,458

(29,903)

Impairment losses

V.30

103,838

(226,285)

(Losses)/gains from asset disposals

(4,102)

225,944

III

Operating profit

79,776,390

70,661,276

Add: Non-operating income

V.31

315

6,448

Less: Non-operating expenses

27,955

964,511

IV

Profit before taxation

79,748,750

69,703,213

Less: Income tax expenses

V.32

63,229

82,374

V

Net profit for the period and net profit

  attributable to shareholders of the

79,685,521

69,620,839

Company

VI

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

VII

Total comprehensive income for the

  period and total comprehensive

  income attributable to shareholders of

79,685,521

69,620,839

the Company

VIII

Earnings per share:

V.33

0.223

0.194

(1) Basic earnings per share

(2) Diluted earnings per share

V.33

0.223

0.194

Approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 22 August 2019.

Legal Representative:

Wang An

Chief Financial Officer: Wang Yan Hui

Chief Accountant:

Li Lei

(Company stamp)

The notes on pages 13 to 94 form part of these financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE C
08:53pYANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEM..
PU
08/12YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting
PU
06/27YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcement (a) poll results of (i) the annual gener..
PU
06/26YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Financial Statements/ESG Information - Environmental,..
PU
06/26YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THE..
PU
06/16YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOU..
PU
04/03YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PE..
PU
03/22YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of Aud..
PU
03/22YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of Nom..
PU
03/12YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcemen..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 905 M
Chart YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,32  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hui Zhang Executive President, CEO & Executive Director
An Wang Chairman
Yan Hui Wang CFO, Co-Secretary, Executive Director & Controller
Kun Sheng Qu Chief Engineer & Vice President
Hong Qi Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE CO., LTD.2.97%269
NESTLÉ S.A.35.29%320 272
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.65%78 309
DANONE31.04%57 936
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD51.15%39 788
THE HERSHEY COMPANY48.12%33 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group