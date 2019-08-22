Yantai North Andre Juice : Announcements and Notices - INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
烟台北方安德利果汁股份有限公司
ANDRE
Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock code : 02218)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
INTERIM RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, with the comparatives of the corresponding period in 2018, as follows:
Consolidated Balance Sheet-unaudited
As at 30 June 2019
(Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)
30 June
31 December
1 January
Note
2019
2018
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
649,481,768
Cash at bank and on hand
V.1
378,686,607
79,398,474
Bills receivable
V.2
2,226,158
6,119,488
9,003,656
Accounts receivable
V.3
150,665,008
170,512,897
192,554,256
Prepayments
V.4
9,147,855
2,756,252
3,081,104
Other receivables
V.5
1,829,910
728,620
42,047,494
Inventories
V.6
267,671,931
494,326,530
771,009,840
Other current assets
V.7
13,603,234
28,843,320
51,348,620
Total current assets
1,094,625,864
1,081,973,714
1,148,443,444
Non-current assets:
720,347,335
Fixed assets
V.8
738,005,022
738,422,507
Construction in progress
V.9
10,997,895
6,263,653
121,660
Intangible assets
V.10
98,236,377
89,629,235
89,228,391
Goodwill
V.11
5,586,976
5,586,976
5,586,976
Total non-current assets
835,168,583
839,484,886
833,359,534
Total assets
1,929,794,447
1,921,458,600
1,981,802,978
The notes on pages 13 to 94 form part of these financial statements.
Note
30 June 2019
31 December 2018
1 January 2018
LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
Current liabilities:
-
Short-term loans
V.14
50,000,000
170,000,000
Accounts payable
V.15
29,551,694
38,189,494
86,369,615
Contract liabilities
V.16
599,551
3,916,109
2,399,933
Employee benefits
14,665,309
payable
V.17
20,939,844
21,275,667
Taxes payable
V.18
4,984,436
9,772,668
11,003,249
Other payables
V.19
55,398,127
17,949,193
12,445,942
Total current liabilities
105,199,117
140,767,308
303,494,406
Non-current liabilities:
1,705,975
Long-term payables
1,687,458
840,584
Total non-current liabilities
1,705,975
1,687,458
840,584
Total liabilities
106,905,092
142,454,766
304,334,990
Shareholders' equity:
358,000,000
Share capital
V.20
358,000,000
358,000,000
Capital reserve
V.21
17,291,715
17,291,715
17,291,715
Surplus reserve
V.22
107,581,973
107,581,973
107,111,132
Retained earnings
V.23
1,340,015,667
1,296,130,146
1,195,065,141
Total shareholders' equity
1,822,889,355
1,779,003,834
1,677,467,988
Total liabilities and
1,929,794,447
shareholders' equity
1,921,458,600
1,981,802,978
Approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 22 August 2019.
Legal Representative:
Wang An
Chief Financial Officer: Wang Yan Hui
Chief Accountant:
Li Lei
(Company stamp)
Details of dividends payable to equity shareholders of the Company are set out in Note V.19.
Company Balance Sheet-unaudited
As at 30 June 2019
(Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)
Note
30 June 2019
31 December 2018
1 January 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash at bank and
on hand
584,385,020
300,983,157
57,533,223
Bills receivable
XIV.1
2,226,158
6,119,488
6,026,975
Accounts receivable
XIV.2
101,854,376
150,898,112
121,596,500
Prepayments
1,466,343
28,477
594,527
Other receivables
XIV.3
95,053,585
144,994,128
278,952,992
Inventories
49,245,781
100,656,824
131,916,525
Other current assets
10,244,454
26,349,155
41,289,336
Total current assets
844,475,717
730,029,341
637,910,078
Non-current assets:
Long-term equity
investments
XIV.4
429,794,825
430,594,744
434,907,677
Fixed assets
144,335,936
146,023,213
166,825,696
Intangible assets
29,782,741
30,279,883
31,274,167
Total non-current assets
603,913,502
606,897,840
633,007,540
Total assets
1,448,389,219
1,336,927,181
1,270,917,618
The notes on pages 13 to 94 form part of these financial statements.
Note
30 June 2019
31 December 2018
1 January 2018
LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
-
50,000,000
170,000,000
Accounts payable
28,159,580
17,768,081
35,588,166
Contract liabilities
179,005
1,948,734
1,520,786
Employee benefits
payable
1,293,170
3,367,283
2,674,709
Taxes payable
614,911
293,347
233,581
Other payables
489,129,450
445,499,574
211,758,618
Total current liabilities
519,376,116
518,877,019
421,775,860
Total liabilities
519,376,116
518,877,019
421,775,860
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
V.20
358,000,000
358,000,000
358,000,000
Capital reserve
43,534,413
43,534,413
43,534,413
Surplus reserve
107,581,973
107,581,973
107,111,132
Retained earnings
419,896,717
308,933,776
340,496,213
Total shareholders' equity
929,013,103
818,050,162
849,141,758
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
1,448,389,219
1,336,927,181
1,270,917,618
Approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 22 August 2019.
Legal Representative:
Wang An
Chief Financial Officer: Wang Yan Hui
Chief Accountant:
Li Lei
(Company stamp)
The notes on pages 13 to 94 form part of these financial statements.
Consolidated Income Statement-unauditedFor thesix-monthperiod ended 30 June 2019 (Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
Note
2019
2018
I
Operating income
V.24
376,868,830
532,081,409
II
Less: Operating costs
V.24
262,268,253
398,286,709
Taxes and surcharges
V.25
5,181,792
7,914,432
Selling and distribution expenses
19,262,293
45,375,056
General and administrative expenses
18,817,979
17,757,005
Research and development expenses
V.26
882,256
773,170
Financial expenses
(2,337,882)
(3,979,868)
Including: Interest expenses
24,607
861,596
Interest income
V.27(2)
3,143,254
161,676
Add: Other income
316,000
2,107,400
Investment income
V.28
3,473,057
2,629,215
Including: Investment income from
derecognition of financial
994,096
-
assets at amortised cost
V.29
Credit losses
3,093,458
(29,903)
Impairment losses
V.30
103,838
(226,285)
(Losses)/gains from asset disposals
(4,102)
225,944
III
Operating profit
79,776,390
70,661,276
Add: Non-operating income
V.31
315
6,448
Less: Non-operating expenses
27,955
964,511
IV
Profit before taxation
79,748,750
69,703,213
Less: Income tax expenses
V.32
63,229
82,374
V
Net profit for the period and net profit
attributable to shareholders of the
79,685,521
69,620,839
Company
VI
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
VII
Total comprehensive income for the
period and total comprehensive
income attributable to shareholders of
79,685,521
69,620,839
the Company
VIII
Earnings per share:
V.33
0.223
0.194
(1) Basic earnings per share
(2) Diluted earnings per share
V.33
0.223
0.194
Approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 22 August 2019.
Legal Representative:
Wang An
Chief Financial Officer: Wang Yan Hui
Chief Accountant:
Li Lei
(Company stamp)
The notes on pages 13 to 94 form part of these financial statements.
