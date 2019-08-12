Yantai North Andre Juice : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. * (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be convened on Thursday, 22 August 2019 for the following purposes:

To consider and approve the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019; and To transact any other business.

By order of the Board

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

Wang An

Chairman

Yantai, the People's Republic of China, 12 August 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises:

Mr. Wang An (Executive Director)

Mr. Zhang Hui (Executive Director)

Mr. Wang Yan Hui (Executive Director)

Mr. Liu Tsung-Yi (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Jiang Hong Qi (Independent non-executive Director)

Mr. Li Wei (Independent non-executive Director)

Mr. Li Yao (Independent non-executive Director)

* For identification purpose only