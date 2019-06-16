Log in
Yantai North Andre Juice : Announcements and Notices - OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

06/16/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

With reference to the announcement dated 21 December 2018, the "Initial Public Offering (A Shares) Prospectus (Application Proof) of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*" ("A Shares Prospectus") was published by the Company on the website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC"). According to the relevant PRC legal requirements, a copy of an updated version of A Shares Prospectus ( "Updated A Shares Prospectus") has been made available on the CSRC's website at www.csrc.gov.cn for preliminary publication on 14 June 2019, to reflect the recent CSRC review opinion and the financial information of the Company updated to three years ended 31 December 2018.

The Updated A Shares Prospectus has not provided (and the Company has no intention to provide) an offer for the sale of the securities of the Company in Hong Kong. The Updated A Shares Prospectus has not been and will not be registered under the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Given that the issuance of A Shares is subject to the approval of CSRC and other relevant regulatory authorities, and may or may not be completed, the shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing with securities of the Company. The Company will make further announcement(s) on any further details and material progress relating to the issuance of A Shares as and when appropriate. The publication of this announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

Wang An

Chairman

Yantai, the People's Republic of China, 16 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wang An, Mr. Zhang Hui and Mr. Wang Yan Hui, the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Tsung-Yi, and the independent nonexecutive Directors are Mr. Jiang Hong Qi, Mr. Li Wei and Mr. Li Tong Ning.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 02:28:05 UTC
