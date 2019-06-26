Yantai North Andre Juice : Financial Statements/ESG Information - Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018
烟台北方安德利果汁股份有限公司
YANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE CO.,LTD.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
( Stock Code: 02218)
A Professional Concentrated
Juice Manufacturer
Environmental,
Social and
Governance Report
2018
Environmental, Social and Governance Report
About This Report
The Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "Report") is prepared by Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") in accordance with Appendix 27 "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Main Board Listing Rules") issued by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). The Report provides the environmental performance and social performance of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "we") in 2018. The Group's environmental, natural resources and social management policies and measures will be disclosed in various sections of the Report.
Scope of the Report
This Report covers the measures in respect of environment, society and governance adopted by the Group and the progress thereof during the period from 1 January to 31 December 2018 (the "Year").
Engagement of Stakeholders
We believe carefully listening to stakeholders' opinions will help us objectively and comprehensively assess the Company's environmental, social and governance performance. During the Year, the Company communicated with stakeholders of the Company on an ongoing basis through various methods, in a bid to align the Company's business development strategies with expectations and requests of the market and stakeholders, and strike a balance between interests of the Company and stakeholders to enable us to create more common values.
Confirmation and Approval of the Report
The board of directors of the Company is responsible for the Company's environmental, social and governance strategies and reports, including assessing and determining environmental, social and governance risks. It conducts comprehensive risk assessment and key control point monitoring every six months through the Company's internal control department to ensure appropriate and effective environmental, social and governance risk management and internal control systems are in place for each business aspect, including the procurement, production, quality control and sales of raw and auxiliary materials. The supervisory committee is accountable to the shareholders' general meeting, and is committed to the ongoing monitoring, report and improvement of related responsibilities and effective review or supervision of the Company's lawful operation, financial position and internal control. The management is responsible for the implementation of the resolutions of shareholders' general meeting and the board of directors and the daily operation and management of the Company, ensuring that the operation of each business aspect complies with the requirements of the Company's various regulations and meets the requirements of sustainable development of the social economy and environmental protection.
Environmental, Social and Governance Report
All departments of the Company contributed to the preparation of the Report, which helps us better understand the Company's environmental and social achievements. The board of directors of the Company would like to express its sincere appreciation to all the persons who contribute to the Report and the Company's outstanding performance in environment, society and governance.
Corporate Culture and Honor
Corporate Culture
As a leading enterprise in the apple juice concentrate market in China, the Company upholds its product philosophy of "From Nature to Concentrate", adheres to its corporate culture, attaches great importance to environmental and social responsibilities, and actively cooperates with industry associations and the government to enable the Company to spearhead industry development. Numerous prizes and honors obtained by the Company reflect the market recognition of the Company's performance in corporate governance, investor relation as well as social and environmental responsibilities.
Corporate spirit: integrity, united,
Market vision: Customer-oriented and
pioneering and efficient
Services for Global Markets
Business philosophy: integrity and quality
Management philosophy: to unite people
by culture and to manage behavior by
systems
Corporate vision: establishment of a brand with hundred years of history enjoying reputation across the world
Corporate mission: green products in pursuit of healthy lifestyle
R&D philosophy: pioneering the industrial innovation to realize scientific development
Human resources philosophy: people- oriented, scientific cultivation, possession of morality and talent, and morality as the priority
Core value: develop enterprise, delight staff and reward society
Development philosophy: green and recycled development focusing on environmental protection
Product philosophy: From Nature to Concentrate
Working attitude: dependable and stable
Execution: to accomplish assignments with satisfying performance within the prescribed time
Personal cultivation: behave yourself before task accomplishment
Corporate Culture and Honor
Honors received:
In 2018, the Company won a total of 5 awards, among which, "A Low-temperature Aseptic Storage Method for Clear Apple Juice Concentrate in Large-Capacity Tanks" won the "Chinese Patent Gold Award";
"Efficient Processing Technology Integration and Industrialization Demonstration of Clear Apple Juice Concentrate" won the first prize of Yantai City Outstanding Technical Innovation Achievements by Employees.
