Yantai North Andre Juice : Financial Statements/ESG Information - Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

About This Report

The Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "Report") is prepared by Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") in accordance with Appendix 27 "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Main Board Listing Rules") issued by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). The Report provides the environmental performance and social performance of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "we") in 2018. The Group's environmental, natural resources and social management policies and measures will be disclosed in various sections of the Report.

Scope of the Report

This Report covers the measures in respect of environment, society and governance adopted by the Group and the progress thereof during the period from 1 January to 31 December 2018 (the "Year").

Engagement of Stakeholders

We believe carefully listening to stakeholders' opinions will help us objectively and comprehensively assess the Company's environmental, social and governance performance. During the Year, the Company communicated with stakeholders of the Company on an ongoing basis through various methods, in a bid to align the Company's business development strategies with expectations and requests of the market and stakeholders, and strike a balance between interests of the Company and stakeholders to enable us to create more common values.

Confirmation and Approval of the Report

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for the Company's environmental, social and governance strategies and reports, including assessing and determining environmental, social and governance risks. It conducts comprehensive risk assessment and key control point monitoring every six months through the Company's internal control department to ensure appropriate and effective environmental, social and governance risk management and internal control systems are in place for each business aspect, including the procurement, production, quality control and sales of raw and auxiliary materials. The supervisory committee is accountable to the shareholders' general meeting, and is committed to the ongoing monitoring, report and improvement of related responsibilities and effective review or supervision of the Company's lawful operation, financial position and internal control. The management is responsible for the implementation of the resolutions of shareholders' general meeting and the board of directors and the daily operation and management of the Company, ensuring that the operation of each business aspect complies with the requirements of the Company's various regulations and meets the requirements of sustainable development of the social economy and environmental protection.