YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD

(600188)
Yanzhou Coal Mining : NOTIFICATION LETTER

09/16/2019 | 05:22am EDT
( N ot e)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

兗 州 煤 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（股份代碼：1171(Stock Code: 1171)

16 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Notice, Proxy Form and Reply Slip of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.yanzhoucoal.com.cnand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the home page of the Company's website or browsing through the HKEXnews' website and viewing them requires Adobe® Reader®.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you wish to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, or you would like to change your choice of languag e or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse s ide and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please a ffix an appropriate stamp. The address of Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send email with a scanned copy of the duly completed and signed Change Request Form to yanzhoucoal.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.yanzhoucoal.com.cnor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version, for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly u pon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8 688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays within 28 calendar days beginning from the date of this letter.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited

Li Xiyong

Chairman of the Board

Note: Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, the annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, the summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 現 有 股 東 ：

兗 州 煤 業 股 份 有 限 公 司 （ 「 本 公 司 」 ）

  • 2 0 1 9 年 度 第 二 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 知 、 委 任 表 格 及 回 條 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 ） 之發佈通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ www.yanzhoucoal.com.cn）及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ）。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 ， 或 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ） 。 變 更 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 證 券 登 記 有 限 公

司 （ 「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」 ） ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 及 簽 署 之 變 更 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本電郵到 yanzhoucoal.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 變 更 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ www.yanzhoucoal.com.cn）或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk

內 下 載 。

股 東 如 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ） 但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 閣 下 於 此 函 件 的 發 出 日 期 起 計 的 2 8 天 內 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

兗 州 煤 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 長

李希勇

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 9 1 6

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)

任代表表格。

Change Request Form 變更申請表格

To:

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited ("Company")

:

兗州煤業股份有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 1171)

（股份代號：1171

c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited

經香港證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in Chinese/English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之英文／中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽貴公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件：

Part A #

I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

#

本人／我們現在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

甲 部

(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now.

本人／我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now.

本人／我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。

Both printed English and Chinese copies; OR

收取中、英文印刷本；或

Part B#

I/We would like to change the choice of language and means of receipt of future Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

#

本人／我們現在希望更改以下列方式收取 貴公司日後公司通訊文件之語言版本及收取途徑：

乙 部

(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

read the Website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication on website; OR

瀏覽在公司網站發表之公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊文件已在網上刊發之通知信函； to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Date

股東姓名#

日期

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

# You are required to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the Company's Website. 假如 閣下從公司網站下載本變更申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本變更申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本變更申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
  5. Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which we have sent to our Shareholders in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. They are also available on the Company's w ebsite (www. yanzhoucoal. com.cn) for five years fr om the date of first publication.
    公司備有於過去12個月曾寄發予股東的公司通訊文件的中、英文版印刷本。該等通訊文件亦由首次登載日期起計，持續5年載於公司網站(www. yanzhoucoal. com. cn)上。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此變更申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Hong Kong Registrars Limited

Please cut the m ailing l abel and stick this on the envel ope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Change Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
