Yanzhou Coal Mining : NOTIFICATION LETTER

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

兗 州 煤 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（股份代碼：1171） (Stock Code: 1171)

16 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Notice, Proxy Form and Reply Slip of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.yanzhoucoal.com.cnand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the home page of the Company's website or browsing through the HKEXnews' website and viewing them requires Adobe® Reader®.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you wish to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, or you would like to change your choice of languag e or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse s ide and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label (no stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please a ffix an appropriate stamp. The address of Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send email with a scanned copy of the duly completed and signed Change Request Form to yanzhoucoal.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.yanzhoucoal.com.cnor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version, for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly u pon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8 688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays within 28 calendar days beginning from the date of this letter.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited

Li Xiyong

Chairman of the Board

Note: Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, the annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, the summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 現 有 股 東 ：

兗 州 煤 業 股 份 有 限 公 司 （ 「 本 公 司 」 ）

2 0 1 9 年 度 第 二 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 知 、 委 任 表 格 及 回 條 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 ） 之發佈通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ www.yanzhoucoal.com.cn）及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ）。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 ， 或 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ） 。 變 更 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 證 券 登 記 有 限 公

司 （ 「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」 ） ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 及 簽 署 之 變 更 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本電郵到 yanzhoucoal.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 變 更 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ www.yanzhoucoal.com.cn）或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk）

內 下 載 。

股 東 如 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ） 但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 閣 下 於 此 函 件 的 發 出 日 期 起 計 的 2 8 天 內 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

兗 州 煤 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 長

李希勇

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 1 6 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委

任代表表格。

YCMH-16092019-2(0)

