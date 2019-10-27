Yanzhou Coal Mining : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESULTS OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE 2019 THIRD TRANCHE OF SUPER-SHORT-TERM BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
兗州煤業股份有限公司
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC")
with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1171)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESULTS OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE 2019
THIRD TRANCHE OF SUPER-SHORT-TERM BONDS
This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
On 19 April 2019, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company") was approved to register issuance of financing instruments for a term of 2 years. For more details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 6 May 2019 regarding the approval of registration of the issuance of financing instruments.
On 24 October 2019, the Company successfully issued the 2019 third tranche of super- short-term bonds (the "Issuance"). The amount of the Issuance is RMB3 billion and the Company has received such amount by 25 October 2019.
The details of the results of the Issuance are as follows:
Key terms of the Issuance
|
|
2019 third tranche of
|
|
|
|
super-short-term bonds
|
|
|
Name
|
of Yanzhou Coal
|
Abbreviation
|
19YanzhoumeiyeSCP003
|
|
Mining Company
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
d19102219.IB
|
Term
|
270 days
|
|
|
|
|
Value date
|
25 October 2019
|
|
Redemption
|
21 July 2020
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposed
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
issuance
|
RMB3 billion
|
|
issuance
|
RMB3 billion
|
amount
|
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate
|
3.35%
|
|
Issue price
|
RMB100 per unit (each
|
|
with RMB100 face value)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bookrunner
|
|
Bank of China Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lead
|
Bank of China Limited, Haitong Securities Co., Ltd.
|
underwriter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please refer to the website of Chinamoney (www.chinamoney.com.cn) and the website of Shanghai Clearing House (www.shclearing.com) for the relevant documents for the Issuance.
By order of the Board
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited
Li Xiyong
Chairman of the Board
Zoucheng, Shandong Province, the PRC
27 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Li Xiyong, Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Wu Xiangqian, Mr. Liu Jian, Mr. Guo Dechun, Mr. Zhao Qingchun and Mr. Guo Jun, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kong Xiangguo, Mr. Cai Chang, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok and Mr. Qi Anbang.
Disclaimer
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 10:11:02 UTC