Yanzhou Coal Mining : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESULTS OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE 2019 THIRD TRANCHE OF SUPER-SHORT-TERM BONDS

兗州煤業股份有限公司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC")

with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1171)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESULTS OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE 2019

THIRD TRANCHE OF SUPER-SHORT-TERM BONDS

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

On 19 April 2019, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company") was approved to register issuance of financing instruments for a term of 2 years. For more details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 6 May 2019 regarding the approval of registration of the issuance of financing instruments.

On 24 October 2019, the Company successfully issued the 2019 third tranche of super- short-term bonds (the "Issuance"). The amount of the Issuance is RMB3 billion and the Company has received such amount by 25 October 2019.

The details of the results of the Issuance are as follows:

Key terms of the Issuance