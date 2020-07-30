Yanzhou Coal Mining : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE UNAUDITED MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA OF THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020
07/30/2020 | 04:46am EDT
兗州煤業股份有限公司
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1171)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE UNAUDITED MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA OF THE
SECOND QUARTER OF 2020
This is a voluntary announcement made by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company"). Upon preliminary estimation by the finance department of the Company, the major operational data (unaudited) of the coal business and the coal chemicals business of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2020 is set out in the table below:
Unit: Ten kilotonne
For the second quarter of
For the first and second quarters
of
Increase/
Increase/
2020
2019
decrease
2020
2019
decrease
(%)
(%)
I. Coal Business
Production volume of
2,589
2,380
8.80
5,011
4,699
6.63
saleable coal
Sales volume of saleable
3,458
2,885
19.86
6,782
5,529
22.67
coal
Among which: sales
volume of self-produced
2,535
2,284
11.01
4,822
4,487
7.49
coal
II. Coal Chemicals Business
Production volume of
47
39
20.03
94
85
11.19
methanol
Sales volume of
45
37
21.49
93
83
11.36
methanol
As the operational data is influenced by various factors, including but not limited to the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in domestic and overseas market conditions, seasonality, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance and safety inspection, the operational data of the coal business for each quarter may differ substantially. The operational data may be different from those disclosed in periodical reports. The operational data disclosed in periodical reports shall prevail if there is any discrepancy. Investors should be aware of the investment risks associated therewith.
By order of the Board
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited
Li Xiyong
Chairman
Zoucheng, Shandong Province, the PRC
30 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Li Xiyong, Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Wu Xiangqian, Mr. Liu Jian, Mr. Zhao Qingchun, Mr. He Jing and Mr. Wang Ruolin, and the independent nonexecutive directors of the Company are Mr. Tian Hui, Mr. Zhu Limin, Mr. Cai Chang and Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok.
