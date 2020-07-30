Log in
Yanzhou Coal Mining : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE UNAUDITED MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA OF THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

07/30/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

兗州煤業股份有限公司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1171)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE UNAUDITED MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA OF THE

SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

This is a voluntary announcement made by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company"). Upon preliminary estimation by the finance department of the Company, the major operational data (unaudited) of the coal business and the coal chemicals business of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2020 is set out in the table below:

Unit: Ten kilotonne

For the second quarter of

For the first and second quarters

of

Increase/

Increase/

2020

2019

decrease

2020

2019

decrease

(%)

(%)

I. Coal Business

Production volume of

2,589

2,380

8.80

5,011

4,699

6.63

saleable coal

Sales volume of saleable

3,458

2,885

19.86

6,782

5,529

22.67

coal

Among which: sales

volume of self-produced

2,535

2,284

11.01

4,822

4,487

7.49

coal

II. Coal Chemicals Business

Production volume of

47

39

20.03

94

85

11.19

methanol

Sales volume of

45

37

21.49

93

83

11.36

methanol

As the operational data is influenced by various factors, including but not limited to the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in domestic and overseas market conditions, seasonality, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance and safety inspection, the operational data of the coal business for each quarter may differ substantially. The operational data may be different from those disclosed in periodical reports. The operational data disclosed in periodical reports shall prevail if there is any discrepancy. Investors should be aware of the investment risks associated therewith.

1

By order of the Board

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited

Li Xiyong

Chairman

Zoucheng, Shandong Province, the PRC

30 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Li Xiyong, Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Wu Xiangqian, Mr. Liu Jian, Mr. Zhao Qingchun, Mr. He Jing and Mr. Wang Ruolin, and the independent nonexecutive directors of the Company are Mr. Tian Hui, Mr. Zhu Limin, Mr. Cai Chang and Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok.

2

Disclaimer

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 08:45:28 UTC
