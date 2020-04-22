Log in
Yanzhou Coal Mining : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL DATA OF COAL BUSINESS OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

04/22/2020 | 06:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

兗州煤業股份有限公司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1171)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL DATA OF COAL BUSINESS

OF THE FIRSTQUARTER OF 2020

This is a voluntary announcement made by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company").

Upon preliminary estimation by the finance department of the Company, the major operational data (unaudited) of the coal business and coal chemicals business of the Company and its subsidiaries for the first quarter of 2020is set out in the table below:

Unit: Ten kilotonne

For the first quarter of

Increase

2020

2019

/

decrease

(%)

I. Coal Business

Production volume of saleable coal

2,421

2,319

4.41

Sales volume of saleable coal

3,341

2,644

26.37

Among which:sales volume of self-produced coal

2,298

2,203

4.31

II. Coal Chemicals Business

Production volume of methanol

47

46

3.69

Sales volume of methanol

48

46

3.15

As the operational data is influenced by various factors, including but not limited to the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in domestic and overseas market conditions, seasonality, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance and safety inspection, the operational data for each quarter may differ substantially. The operational data may be different from those disclosed in periodical reports. The operational data disclosed in periodical reports shall prevail if there is any discrepancy. Investors should be aware of the investment risks associated therewith.

By order of the Board

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited

Li Xiyong

1221163-v2SHIDMS

1

Chairman

Zoucheng,Shandong Province,thePRC

22 April 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Li Xiyong, Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Wu Xiangqian, Mr. Liu Jian, Mr. Guo Dechun, Mr. Zhao Qingchun and Mr. Guo Jun, and the independent non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kong Xiangguo, Mr.Cai Chang, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok and Mr. Qi Anbang.

1221163-v2SHIDMS

2

Disclaimer

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 10:07:09 UTC
