Yanzhou Coal Mining : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL DATA OF COAL BUSINESS OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL DATA OF COAL BUSINESS

OF THE FIRSTQUARTER OF 2020

This is a voluntary announcement made by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company").

Upon preliminary estimation by the finance department of the Company, the major operational data (unaudited) of the coal business and coal chemicals business of the Company and its subsidiaries for the first quarter of 2020is set out in the table below:

Unit: Ten kilotonne For the first quarter of Increase 2020 2019 / decrease (%) I. Coal Business Production volume of saleable coal 2,421 2,319 4.41 Sales volume of saleable coal 3,341 2,644 26.37 Among which:sales volume of self-produced coal 2,298 2,203 4.31 II. Coal Chemicals Business Production volume of methanol 47 46 3.69 Sales volume of methanol 48 46 3.15

As the operational data is influenced by various factors, including but not limited to the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in domestic and overseas market conditions, seasonality, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance and safety inspection, the operational data for each quarter may differ substantially. The operational data may be different from those disclosed in periodical reports. The operational data disclosed in periodical reports shall prevail if there is any discrepancy. Investors should be aware of the investment risks associated therewith.

