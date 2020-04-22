Log in
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(1171)
Yanzhou Coal Mining : CHANGE OF GENERAL MANAGER

04/22/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

兗州煤業股份有限公司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1171)

CHANGE OF GENERAL MANAGER

RESIGNATION OF GENERAL MANAGER

The General Manager of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company"), Mr. Wu Xiangqian, submitted his written resignation to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on 22 April 2020 and resigned from the position of General Manager of the Company due to work arrangements, effective on the date of this announcement. Mr. Wu Xiangqian will remain as a director of the seventh session of the Board of the Company (the "Director") after his resignation as the General Manager of the Company.

Mr. Wu Xiangqian confirms that he has no disagreement with the Board and no matter relating to his resignation is required to be brought to the attention of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited and the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr.Wu Xiangqian for his contributions to the Company during his term of service as the General Manager of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL MANAGER

The resolution on the appointment of the General Manager of the Company was considered and approved at the 33rd meeting of the seventh session of the Board held on 22 April 2020 and Mr. Liu Jian was appointed as the General Manager of the Company effective on the date of this announcement, with the same term of services as the senior management of the seventh session of the Board.

The biographical details of Mr. Liu Jian are set out as follows:

Liu Jian, born in February 1969, a research fellow in applied engineering technology and a master of engineering, is a Director and Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. Liu joined the predecessor of the Company in 1992 and was appointed as the vice manager of Dongtan Coal Mine (東灘煤礦) of the Company in 2009. He was appointed as the manager of Jining No. 3 Coal Mine (濟寧三號煤礦) and the manager of Dongtan Coal Mine of the Company in 2014 and January 2016, respectively. In December 2016, he was appointed as the Deputy General Manager of the Company; in May 2019, he was appointed as a Director of the Company. Mr. Liu graduated from Shandong University of Science and Technology. According to the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 12 February 2019, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Liu holds 260,000 unvested options of the Company.

As far as the Directors are aware and save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Liu Jian: (i) had not held any directorships in any public companies the securities of which were listed on any securities market in Hong Kong and/or overseas in the past three years, nor held any other major appointment and professional qualification; (ii) does not hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries; (iii) does not have any interests in the shares or securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (iv) does not have any relationship with other current directors, senior management

1

and substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

The remuneration of Mr. Liu Jian as the General Manager of the Company will be determined by the Board in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and with reference to recommendation from the remuneration committee of the Company based on his duties, responsibilities, experience and the prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Board is not aware of any other matter in relation to the appointment of Mr. Liu Jian as the General Manager of the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

By order of the Board

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited

Li Xiyong

Chairman

Zoucheng, Shandong Province, the PRC

22 April 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Li Xiyong, Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Wu Xiangqian, Mr. Liu Jian, Mr. GuoDechun, Mr. Zhao Qingchun and Mr. Guo Jun, and the independent non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kong Xiangguo, Mr. Cai Chang, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok and Mr. Qi Anbang.

2

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 10:07:09 UTC
