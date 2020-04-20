Yanzhou Coal Mining : PUBLICATION OF THE PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 OF AN OVERSEAS SUBSIDIARY CONTROLLED BY YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

兗州煤業股份有限公司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1171)

PUBLICATION OF THE PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR THE FIRST

QUARTER OF 2020 OF AN OVERSEAS SUBSIDIARY CONTROLLED BY

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

This is a voluntary announcement made by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company").

Yancoal Australia Limited ("Yancoal Australia") (a subsidiary controlled by the Company), the shares of which are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX") (stock code: YAL) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") (stock code: 03668), published its coal production and sales volume for the first quarter of 2020. The major details are set out below:

Unit: million ton For the first For the first Increase/ quarter of 2020 quarter of 2019 Decrease Production total 13.3 13.0 2% volume of attributable 9.7 8.8 10% saleable coal interest Sales volume attributable 9.1 8.3 10% of saleable coal interest

Please refer to the full reports published by Yancoal Australia at the websites of the ASX (http://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics) and the HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) for further details.