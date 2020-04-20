Yanzhou Coal Mining : PUBLICATION OF THE PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 OF AN OVERSEAS SUBSIDIARY CONTROLLED BY YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
兗州煤業股份有限公司
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1171)
PUBLICATION OF THE PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR THE FIRST
QUARTER OF 2020 OF AN OVERSEAS SUBSIDIARY CONTROLLED BY
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
This is a voluntary announcement made by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company").
Yancoal Australia Limited ("Yancoal Australia") (a subsidiary controlled by the Company), the shares of which are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX") (stock code: YAL) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") (stock code: 03668), published its coal production and sales volume for the first quarter of 2020. The major details are set out below:
|
|
|
|
|
Unit: million ton
|
|
|
For the first
|
For the first
|
Increase/
|
|
|
quarter of 2020
|
quarter of 2019
|
Decrease
|
Production
|
total
|
13.3
|
13.0
|
2%
|
volume of
|
|
|
|
|
attributable
|
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
8.8
|
10%
|
saleable coal
|
interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales volume
|
attributable
|
9.1
|
8.3
|
10%
|
of saleable coal
|
interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please refer to the full reports published by Yancoal Australia at the websites of the ASX (http://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics) and the HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) for further details.
By order of the Board
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited
Li Xiyong
Chairman
Zoucheng, Shandong Province, the PRC
20 April 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Xiyong, Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Wu Xiangqian, Mr. Liu Jian, Mr. Guo Dechun, Mr. Zhao Qingchun and Mr. Guo Jun, and the independent non- executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Kong Xiangguo, Mr. Cai Chang, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok and Mr. Qi Anbang.
Disclaimer
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 09:10:20 UTC