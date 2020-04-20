Yanzhou Coal Mining : PUBLICATION OF THE PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 OF AN OVERSEAS SUBSIDIARY CONTROLLED BY YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

Log in
04/20/2020 | 05:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

兗州煤業股份有限公司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1171)

PUBLICATION OF THE PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR THE FIRST

QUARTER OF 2020 OF AN OVERSEAS SUBSIDIARY CONTROLLED BY

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

This is a voluntary announcement made by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company").

Yancoal Australia Limited ("Yancoal Australia") (a subsidiary controlled by the Company), the shares of which are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX") (stock code: YAL) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") (stock code: 03668), published its coal production and sales volume for the first quarter of 2020. The major details are set out below:

Unit: million ton

For the first

For the first

Increase/

quarter of 2020

quarter of 2019

Decrease

Production

total

13.3

13.0

2%

volume of

attributable

9.7

8.8

10%

saleable coal

interest

Sales volume

attributable

9.1

8.3

10%

of saleable coal

interest

Please refer to the full reports published by Yancoal Australia at the websites of the ASX (http://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics) and the HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) for further details.

1

By order of the Board

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited

Li Xiyong

Chairman

Zoucheng, Shandong Province, the PRC

20 April 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Xiyong, Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Wu Xiangqian, Mr. Liu Jian, Mr. Guo Dechun, Mr. Zhao Qingchun and Mr. Guo Jun, and the independent non- executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Kong Xiangguo, Mr. Cai Chang, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok and Mr. Qi Anbang.

2

Disclaimer

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 09:10:20 UTC
