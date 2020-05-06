Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.    YKBNK   TRAYKBNK91N6

YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.

(YKBNK)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO-Unicredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena

By Valentina Za

UniCredit forecast next year's profit could fall short by as much as a quarter of its target even if the eurozone economy rebounds strongly from the coronavirus, underscoring the protracted damage from the pandemic.

Successful restructuring efforts at the Milan-based bank have suffered a blow due to Italy's coronavirus outbreak, one of the world's deadliest, which is set to plunge the already fragile economy into its worst recession since World War II.

UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier told a media briefing uncertainty was too high to give an outlook for the year. He expressed confidence, however, the bank could reach a 3-3.5 billion euro profit next year, or 75%-80% of its original target, if the euro zone economy rebounded by 10% as expected.

UniCredit reported on Wednesday a net loss of 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in the first quarter, higher than an average forecast for a 1.53 billion euro loss in an analyst consensus compiled by the bank.

The bank booked extraordinary charges of 3 billion euros in the quarter, stemming from its decision to reduce its stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi and a recent accord with unions on voluntary layoffs.

Charges linked to the Yapi disposal as well as loan writedowns had also led to a loss in the fourth quarter, though the bank had hit its full-year profit targets and pledged to boost investor returns.

UniCredit said it would present an updated strategic plan at the end of 2020 or early next year. Its shares reversed an initial fall to rise 2% by 0806 GMT.

UniCredit's caution contrasts with the confident stance of rival heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo which on Tuesday said its 2020 net profit would be at least 3 billion euros after virus-related writedowns for half that amount.

Strong trading gains and low loan loss provisions drove a surprise 10% rise in Intesa's first-quarter net profit.

UniCredit's first-quarter revenues came in marginally below expectations at 4.38 billion euros, down 8% from a year earlier, hurt by a sharp drop in trading income amid market turmoil despite higher fees.

"Results impacted by various big ticket items (expected) in the quarter as well as weaker trading/other income," Jefferies analysts said in a note. "This takes shine off solid core trends, with fees particularly strong."

Net loan writedowns totalled 1.26 billion euros after UniCredit warned last month it would book 900 million euros in additional provisions in the first quarter to factor in an expected 13% contraction in 2020 in the euro zone's economy.

But it also took a 1.3 billion euro hit in the quarter to pave the way for 5,200 voluntary layoffs it agreed with unions in April as envisaged by a business plan unveiled in December.

Another 1.7 billion euro charge related to the disposal of part its Yapi stake, the last step in a string of asset sales completed in recent years by Mustier to beef up capital.

CORPORATE DEFAULTS

UniCredit said its core capital improved slightly in the quarter to 13.4% of assets.

When the pandemic hit, UniCredit was just emerging from years of painful cost cuts and a successful clean-up that allowed it to reduce impaired loans to below 5% of total lending from 16% when Mustier took over in mid-2016.

Now Italian banks are bracing for a surge in corporate defaults after a strict near two-month lockdown which Italy began to gradually unwind on Monday.

After shelving plans for a cross-border merger, Mustier had been focusing on lifting returns for investors but had to put dividend payments and a share buyback plan on hold earlier this year to comply with regulatory demands in the current crisis.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -0.63% 1.4524 Delayed Quote.-38.22%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 1.11% 6.72 Delayed Quote.-48.89%
YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
04:24aUniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss
RE
03/11UniCredit gets CET1 boost as ECB clears equity method for Yapi stake
RE
02/06UniCredit 4Q Beat Expectations Despite Swing to Loss on One-Offs
DJ
02/06Italy's UniCredit to boost investor returns as it beats forecasts
RE
02/06UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Stake in Turkish Bank for EUR440 Million
DJ
02/06UniCredit cuts further its stake in Turkey's Yapi Kredi
RE
02/05UniCredit to Sell About 12% in Turkish Bank Yapi Kredi
DJ
2019UniCredit offers investors $2.2 billion buyback as staff face further cuts
RE
2019UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch EUR2 Billion Buyback in New Plan
DJ
2019UniCredit to Cut Stake in Turkish Bank Yapi Kredi
DJ
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2020 21 145 M
EBIT 2020 13 275 M
Net income 2020 4 657 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,02%
P/E ratio 2020 4,34x
P/E ratio 2021 3,10x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,84x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,77x
Capitalization 17 739 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,00  TRY
Last Close Price 2,10  TRY
Spread / Highest target 88,1%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gökhan Erün General Manager & Executive Director
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Marco Iannaccone Chief Operating Officer & Director
Massimo Francese Assistant GM-Financial Planning & Administration
Ahmet Fadil Ashaboglu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.2 523
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.00%284 045
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 404
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 733
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.89%200 233
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group