Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Yara International    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL

(YAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yara International : Could Pay Less Interest If It Hits Emissions Targets -- ESG Insight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 11:44am EDT

Fertilizer producer Yara International signed a $1.1 billion revolving credit facility that links the interest to be paid with the company's progress in reducing its CO2 emissions. The facility's interest rate will be adjusted every year based on Yara's progress in reducing its carbon intensity, giving the company a discount on the interest it pays if it reaches its target--achieving a 10% reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions per ton of fertilizer produced by 2025. Companies world-wide are under pressure from authorities and investors to pollute less, and sustainability-linked loans like this credit facility are one tool that could motivate them to improve their effect on the environment. (ricardo.aceves@wsj.com)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YARA INTERNATIONAL
11:44aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Could Pay Less Interest If It Hits Emissions Targets -- ESG..
DJ
07/16EUROPE : Burberry bounce helps to push European stocks to 1-week high
RE
07/16YARA INTERNATIONAL : signs $1.1 billion credit facility linked to CO2 targets
RE
07/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Burberry, Facebook, Tesla
07/16Yara signs new USD 1,100 million Revolving Credit Facility with margin linked..
GL
07/16Yara reports improved results reflecting higher production and lower energy c..
GL
07/12REMINDER : Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter ..
AQ
07/12REMINDER : Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter ..
GL
06/28Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter results ..
GL
06/26YARA INTERNATIONAL : Global alliance Farming for Generations launches to transfo..
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 11 117 M
Net income 2019 6 949 M
Debt 2019 30 923 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Yara International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 420,48  NOK
Last Close Price 407,50  NOK
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Geir Petter Isaksen Chairman
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geir Olav Sundbø Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL22.19%12 545
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC.10.04%9 935
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%9 798
MOSAIC CO-18.83%8 676
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%2 587
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About