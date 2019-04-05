Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Yara International    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL

(YAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/05 09:33:45 am
368.9 NOK   +1.63%
09:18aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting
GL
04/01YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Key dates for 2018 dividend
GL
04/01YARA INTERNATIONAL : publishes 2018 Annual Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yara International : Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 09:18am EDT

Oslo, 5 April 2019: Yara International ASA will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 7 May at 17:00 CEST at Drammensveien 131, Oslo. The notice and the Nomination Committee's proposal is available on the company's website.

The Board proposes that a dividend of NOK 6.50 per share is paid for the financial year 2018, and that the existing share buy-back program is replaced by a new program, renewing the Board's authorization to acquire up to 5% of Yara's shares before the next Annual General Meeting.

Vice chair of the Board Maria Moræus Hanssen has communicated that due to a change of position she will make her seat at the Board available as of the annual general meeting on 7 May 2019. In addition and as mentioned in item 9 above, the Nomination Committee proposes that the number of shareholder-elected members of the Board of Directors is increased by two.

To fill these three board positions, the Nomination Committee proposes the election for a period of two years of Kimberly Lein-Mathisen, Adele Bugge Norman Pran and Håkon Reistad Fure as new Board members. The Nomination Committee recommends that the Board elects Trond Berger as the new vice chair of the Yara Board of Directors.

The complete notice of the Annual General Meeting will be distributed to Yara's registered shareholders and is also available on Yara's website:

https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations-2019/


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular: (+47) 48 07 53 56
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill our vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected. To meet these commitments, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the whole food value chain to develop more climate-friendly crop nutrition solutions. In addition, we are committed to working towards sustainable mineral fertilizer production. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large. Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2018, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Yara International ASA via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YARA INTERNATIONAL
09:18aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting
GL
04/01YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Key dates for 2018 dividend
GL
04/01YARA INTERNATIONAL : publishes 2018 Annual Report
GL
03/06YARA INTERNATIONAL : transforms smartphones into Nitrogen sensors
PU
02/22YARA INTERNATIONAL : launches US$15m multi-purpose business terminal …as ..
AQ
02/22YARA INTERNATIONAL : Ghana to opens new fertiliser terminal and blending facilit..
AQ
02/20YARA INTERNATIONAL : Ghana's new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched
AQ
02/19YARA INTERNATIONAL : Ghana opens new Fertiliser Terminal and blending facility
AQ
02/15YARA INTERNATIONAL : Share purchase by Yara Management
AQ
02/14YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : - Yara and ENGIE to test green hydrogen technology in f..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 882 M
EBIT 2019 1 165 M
Net income 2019 834 M
Debt 2019 3 664 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 13,92
P/E ratio 2020 10,88
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 11 534 M
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Yara International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 47,2 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Geir Petter Isaksen Chairman
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geir Olav Sundbø Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL8.85%11 615
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 079
UPL22.85%6 886
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-11.32%6 742
OCI NV42.45%5 876
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO32.28%4 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About