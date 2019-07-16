Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Yara International    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL

(YAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yara signs $1.1 billion credit facility for CO2 intensity targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:26am EDT

OSLO (Reuters) - Yara signed a $1.1 billion (£879 million) five-year revolving credit facility to achieve its carbon dioxide-intensity targets, the fertiliser manufacturer said on Tuesday, in a move which could make it the first Norwegian company to do so.

OSLO (Reuters) - Yara signed a $1.1 billion (£879 million) five-year revolving credit facility to achieve its carbon dioxide-intensity targets, the fertiliser manufacturer said on Tuesday, in a move which could make it the first Norwegian company to do so.

Companies worldwide are under pressure from some of their investors to address the environmental impact of their operations, particularly regarding greenhouse gas emissions.

"By connecting financing to carbon footprint performance, we confirm a clear link between sustainability and profitability," Yara Chief Financial Officer Lars Roeseag said in a statement.

Producing ammonia fertiliser requires the use of vast amounts of hydrocarbon feedstock, including natural gas.

Yara's carbon intensity target is to achieve a 10% reduction in greenhouse gas per tonne of fertiliser produced by 2025.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.36% 66.54 Delayed Quote.23.36%
WTI 0.08% 59.51 Delayed Quote.33.04%
YARA INTERNATIONAL -1.56% 391 Delayed Quote.17.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YARA INTERNATIONAL
02:26aYara signs $1.1 billion credit facility for CO2 intensity targets
RE
02:06aYara signs new USD 1,100 million Revolving Credit Facility with margin linked..
GL
02:01aYara reports improved results reflecting higher production and lower energy c..
GL
07/12REMINDER : Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter ..
GL
07/12REMINDER : Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter ..
AQ
06/28Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter results ..
GL
06/26YARA INTERNATIONAL : Global alliance Farming for Generations launches to transfo..
PU
06/26YARA INTERNATIONAL : raises dividend target, may spin off non-fertiliser busines..
RE
06/26Yara delivers on its strategy as the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future
GL
06/11YARA INTERNATIONAL : Major cities and companies join forces for new Ellen MacArt..
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 10 132 M
Net income 2019 7 016 M
Debt 2019 31 762 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Yara International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 417  NOK
Last Close Price 391  NOK
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Geir Petter Isaksen Chairman
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geir Olav Sundbø Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL17.24%12 545
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC.6.11%9 935
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%9 798
MOSAIC CO-21.26%8 676
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%2 587
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About