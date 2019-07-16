Log in
Yara signs new USD 1,100 million Revolving Credit Facility with margin linked to Carbon Intensity Target

07/16/2019 | 02:06am EDT

Oslo, 16 July 2019: Yara has signed a USD 1,100 million five-year multicurrency revolving credit facility ("RCF") with two one-year extension options.


The RCF refinances Yara’s revolving credit facility dated 5 July 2013 and will be available for general corporate purposes. The facility has been signed by a group of 13 international relationship banks, reflecting Yara’s global footprint.

The margin under the Facility will be adjusted based on Yara’s progress to meet its carbon intensity target by 2025:

  • By introducing a sustainability link in its RCF, Yara highlights its commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of its fertilizer production activities
  • The production of mineral fertilizer contributes to GHG emissions. Yara has already made large improvements in this area, and will continue to improve to meet its new carbon intensity target
  • Yara’s carbon intensity target is to achieve a 10% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions per tonne of fertilizer produced (tCO2eq/tN) by 2025. Reaching this target will result in more than 2.2 MtCO2eq saved annually by 2025 (at constant 2018 volumes)


“Reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity is part of delivering on Yara’s mission of responsibly feeding the world and protecting the planet. By connecting financing to carbon footprint performance, we confirm a clear link between sustainability and profitability,” says Lars Røsæg, CFO of Yara International ASA.

The transaction was coordinated by Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (“the Coordinating Bookrunners”). Citibank Europe PLC acted as Facility Agent and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as Sustainability Agent.

In addition to the 4 Coordinating bookrunners, 9 banks committed in the Facility: Danske Bank as a Bookrunner, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, NatWest Markets plc, Société Générale, as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Fifth Third Bank and Banco Itaú as Lead Arrangers.


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com

Josiane Kremer, Media Relations
Mobile: (+47) 481 80 451
E-mail: josiane.kremer@yara.com

Petter Jessen, Finance & Treasury
Mobile: (+47) 928 85 494
E-mail: petter.jessen@yara.com


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill our vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected. To meet these commitments, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the whole food value chain to develop more climate-friendly crop nutrition solutions. In addition, we are committed to working towards sustainable mineral fertilizer production. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large. Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2018, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



 



 

