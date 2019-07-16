Yara signs new USD 1,100 million Revolving Credit Facility with margin linked to Carbon Intensity Target

Oslo, 16 July 2019: Yara has signed a USD 1,100 million five-year multicurrency revolving credit facility ("RCF") with two one-year extension options.





The RCF refinances Yara’s revolving credit facility dated 5 July 2013 and will be available for general corporate purposes. The facility has been signed by a group of 13 international relationship banks, reflecting Yara’s global footprint.



The margin under the Facility will be adjusted based on Yara’s progress to meet its carbon intensity target by 2025:

By introducing a sustainability link in its RCF, Yara highlights its commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of its fertilizer production activities

The production of mineral fertilizer contributes to GHG emissions. Yara has already made large improvements in this area, and will continue to improve to meet its new carbon intensity target

Yara’s carbon intensity target is to achieve a 10% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions per tonne of fertilizer produced (tCO 2 eq/tN) by 2025. Reaching this target will result in more than 2.2 MtCO 2 eq saved annually by 2025 (at constant 2018 volumes)



“Reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity is part of delivering on Yara’s mission of responsibly feeding the world and protecting the planet. By connecting financing to carbon footprint performance, we confirm a clear link between sustainability and profitability,” says Lars Røsæg, CFO of Yara International ASA.



The transaction was coordinated by Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (“the Coordinating Bookrunners”). Citibank Europe PLC acted as Facility Agent and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as Sustainability Agent.



In addition to the 4 Coordinating bookrunners, 9 banks committed in the Facility: Danske Bank as a Bookrunner, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, NatWest Markets plc, Société Générale, as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Fifth Third Bank and Banco Itaú as Lead Arrangers.





