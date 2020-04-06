Log in
04/06 03:09:26 am
352.25 NOK   +3.27%
02:55aNotice of Yara Annual General Meeting
GL
03/18YARA INTERNATIONAL : Share purchase by Yara Board member
AQ
03/18YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : proposal for share capital reduction and 2019 dividend
AQ
Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting

04/06/2020 | 02:55am EDT

Oslo, 6 April 2020: Yara International ASA will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 7 May at 17:00 CEST at Drammensveien 131, Oslo. The meeting notice and the Nomination Committee’s proposal are available on the company’s website.


The Board proposes that a dividend of NOK 15.00 per share is paid for the financial year 2019, and that the existing share buy-back program is replaced by a new program, authorizing the Board to acquire up to 5% of Yara’s shares before the next Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the general meeting holds elections for a period of two years for all board seats, to achieve election of a full Board up to the Annual General Meeting 2022. Chair of the Board Geir Isaksen and board member Hilde Bakken have notified the Nomination Committee that they will not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2020. The Nomination Committee proposes the election for a period of two years of Trond Berger, Håkon Reistad Fure, Kimberly Lein-Mathisen, Adele Bugge Norman Pran, John Thuestad and Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal.

The Nomination Committee proposes the re-election for a period of two years of Otto Søberg, Thorunn Kathrine Bakke, Ann Kristin Brautaset and Ottar Ertzeid as members of the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee proposes that Otto Søberg continues as Chair of the Nomination Committee.

To reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus (Covid-19), shareholders are urged not to physically attend the Annual General Meeting, but instead to attend and exercise their shareholder rights through electronic advance voting and by following the General Meeting via live transmission at https://www.yara.com/investor-relations.

The complete notice of the Annual General Meeting will be distributed to Yara’s registered shareholders and is also available on Yara’s website:

https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations-2020/


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com


About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.

Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.
www.yara.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
