YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
Program for the publication of Yara International ASA third quarter results 2019

09/30/2019

Yara International ASA third quarter 2019 results will be released on Friday 18 October 2019. The results will be available at www.yara.com from 08:00 CEST.

The results will be presented at 09:30 CEST by President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether, CFO Lars Røsæg and EVP Sales & Marketing Terje Knutsen at Yara headquarters in Drammensveien 131, Oslo. The presentation will be held in English, and will be webcast at www.yara.com.

If you would like to attend the presentation in Oslo, please confirm with an e-mail to ir@yara.com by 17 October 2019.

There will also be a conference call at 14:00 CEST the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara’s management.

Please use this link for online registration for the conference call:
http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/6463778

1. Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.
2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.
Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 18 October 19:00 CEST until 8 November 19:00 CET. Please use the Dial-in Numbers listed below and Conference ID 6463778:

Norway:           21034235
UK FreeCall:     08082380667
USA:                1(917)677-7532
International:   44(0)3333009785


Yours faithfully
for Yara International ASA

Thor Giæver
Head of Investor Relations


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill our vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected. To meet these commitments, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the whole food value chain to develop more climate-friendly crop nutrition solutions. In addition, we are committed to working towards sustainable mineral fertilizer production. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large. Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2018, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

www.yara.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
