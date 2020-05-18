Log in
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
05/18 09:04:16 am
322.5 NOK   +3.04%
08:37aYARA : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/08Yara International ASA ex-dividend NOK 15 today
GL
05/08YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
YARA : UBS maintains a Buy rating

05/18/2020 | 08:37am EDT

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at NOK 400.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UBS GROUP AG 3.99% 9.398 Delayed Quote.-26.63%
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 2.97% 322.4 Delayed Quote.-14.29%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 133 B
EBIT 2020 13 856 M
Net income 2020 7 327 M
Debt 2020 32 895 M
Yield 2020 6,37%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 7,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 84 409 M
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 419,34 NOK
Last Close Price 313,00 NOK
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Trond Berger Chairman
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-14.29%8 241
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY0.99%7 897
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-48.01%5 306
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-53.42%3 821
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED0.87%2 417
FAUJI FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED0.41%886
