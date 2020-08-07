Log in
Yara International : Consensus estimates - 10 July 2020

08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT

Yara

July 10, 2020

Date of next report: July 17, 2020 (08:00 CET)

Date of last report: April 23, 2020

Latest update

Recommendations

Target price (NOK)

July 10, 2020

Buy/add

16

Average

418

Hold/neutral

2

Contributors

18

Oldest update

Sell/reduce

0

June 16, 2020

Quarterly estimates

Yearly estimates

Currency:

2019Q2

2020Q2

2019Y

2020Y

2021Y

2022Y

USDm

Actual

Average

Median

Low

High

Contr

Actual

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Revenue and other income

3,402

3,112

3,223

1,813

3,643

17

12,936

12,293

17

13,286

17

13,860

16

Growth

6.6%

-8.5%

-5.3%

-46.7%

7.1%

17

-0.9%

-5.0%

17

8.1%

17

4.3%

16

Operating income (Yara definition)

266

317

316

271

378

15

989

1,209

17

1,361

17

1,469

16

Margin

7.8%

10.2%

9.9%

8.0%

17.9%

15

7.6%

9.8%

16

10.2%

16

10.6%

15

EBITDA (Yara def) excl Special items

546

577

575

542

630

17

2,165

2,226

18

Margin

16.0%

18.5%

17.9%

15.9%

31.8%

16

16.7%

18.1%

17

Total special items in EBITDA (Yara definition)

-5

0

0

0

0

18

-70

25.9

18

EBITDA (Yara definition)

541

577

575

542

630

17

2,095

2,252

18

2,414

18

2,545

17

Margin

15.9%

18.5%

17.9%

15.9%

31.8%

16

16.2%

18.3%

17

18.2%

17

18.4%

16

EBIT (Yara definition)

304

339

336

298

398

15

1,130

1,305

16

1,482

16

1,604

15

Margin

8.9%

10.9%

10.4%

8.9%

18.9%

14

8.7%

10.6%

15

11.2%

15

11.6%

14

Foreign currency translation gain/loss

35

16.3

0

0

100

12

-145

-243

12

0

0

0

0

Income before tax

294

309

300

251

372

18

803

906

18

1,277

18

1,399

17

Net income, parent shareholders

230

241

231

198

292

18

599

656

18

987

18

1,080

17

EPS

0.84

0.89

0.85

0.73

1.08

18

2.20

2.43

18

3.65

18

3.99

17

Analysts' EPS ex currency and special items

0.77

0.87

0.84

0.68

1.08

12

3.09

3.02

13

No of shares in EPS calculation

270.5

270.5

270.5

270.5

270.5

270.5

270.5

Ordinary DPS (NOK)

15.00

15.41

18

18.91

18

22.00

17

Ordinary DPS (USD)

1.63

1.62

18

1.99

18

2.32

17

Contributors

Contact: Kristian Lang

ABG Sundal Collier

Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Infront

BMO Capital Markets

Nordea Markets

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42

BofA Securities

Norne Securities

E-mail: kristian.lang@infrontfinance.com

Carnegie

Pareto Securities

Citi Investment Research

Scotia Capital

Credit Suisse

SEB Equities

Danske Bank Markets

Sparebank 1 Markets

Deutsche Bank

UBS

DNB Markets

Equita SIM

Definitions

Common

Statistics

Contributors

Name of the contributing firms

Actual

Outcome same period last year

Date of report

Date of the company's next interim report

Average

Arithmetic mean

Latest report

Date of the company's latest interim report

Chg Q

Change in

consensus (average)

since last report, in percent

Latest update

Date of the latest analyst report, included in consensus

Contr

Number of contributors/analysts

Next report

Date of the company's next interim report

Median

The estimate in the middle of the estimates included in consensus

Oldest update

Date of the oldest analyst report, included in consensus

Low

The smallest estimate in the consensus

Target price

The contributors/analysts price target 6-12 month

High

The largest estimate in the consensus

Std

Estimates standard deviation based on the estimates included in consensus

Variables

The variables are defined according to the company's own definitions

DPS

Dividend per share

EPS

Earnings per share, calculated from analysts net profit and Infront Data's number of shares

Growth

Growth in the P&L level above compared to same period last year

Margin

Margin for the P&L level above. P&L level divided by sales excluding VAT

Net earnings

Net earnings attributable to parent company shareholders

No of shares in EPS calculation

Total number of shares outstanding

Disclaimer

Contact Information

This report has been prepared by Infront Data, the financial research department of Infront Finance.

Responsible Analyst

Head of Research

The report has been compiled exclusively for the customers of Infront Data and the consent of Infront Data is required for

Contact: Kristian Lang

Contact: Jeff Braun

further distribution, copy or publication of the report, be it in whole or in part.

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 47

E-mail: kristian.lang@infrontfinance.com

E-mail: jeff.braun@infrontfinance.com

The content of this report is provided by national as well as international commercial banks, investment banks and financial

brokerage houses, which are deemed by Infront Data as reliable. No guarantee is given as to the accuracy or completeness

For sales inquiries, please contact sales@infrontfinance.com.

of the contents, forecasts or recommendations provided in this report.

The report is not constructed as an offer, recommendation or solication to buy or sell any securities or related financial

instruments. This report is provided solely for the information and use of professional investors, whom are expected to make their own decisions without undue reliance on this report.

Information about Infront Data is available at http//www.infrontfinance.com/ or may be obtained upon request.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:08 UTC
