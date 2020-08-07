Yara International : Consensus estimates - 10 July 2020
Yara
July 10, 2020
Date of next report: July 17, 2020 (08:00 CET)
Date of last report: April 23, 2020
Latest update
Recommendations
Target price (NOK)
July 10, 2020
Buy/add
16
Average
418
Hold/neutral
2
Contributors
18
Oldest update
Sell/reduce
0
June 16, 2020
Quarterly estimates
Yearly estimates
Currency:
2019Q2
2020Q2
2019Y
2020Y
2021Y
2022Y
USDm
Actual
Average
Median
Low
High
Contr
Actual
Average
Contr
Average
Contr
Average
Contr
Revenue and other income
3,402
3,112
3,223
1,813
3,643
17
12,936
12,293
17
13,286
17
13,860
16
Growth
6.6%
-8.5%
-5.3%
-46.7%
7.1%
17
-0.9%
-5.0%
17
8.1%
17
4.3%
16
Operating income (Yara definition)
266
317
316
271
378
15
989
1,209
17
1,361
17
1,469
16
Margin
7.8%
10.2%
9.9%
8.0%
17.9%
15
7.6%
9.8%
16
10.2%
16
10.6%
15
EBITDA (Yara def) excl Special items
546
577
575
542
630
17
2,165
2,226
18
Margin
16.0%
18.5%
17.9%
15.9%
31.8%
16
16.7%
18.1%
17
Total special items in EBITDA (Yara definition)
-5
0
0
0
0
18
-70
25.9
18
EBITDA (Yara definition)
541
577
575
542
630
17
2,095
2,252
18
2,414
18
2,545
17
Margin
15.9%
18.5%
17.9%
15.9%
31.8%
16
16.2%
18.3%
17
18.2%
17
18.4%
16
EBIT (Yara definition)
304
339
336
298
398
15
1,130
1,305
16
1,482
16
1,604
15
Margin
8.9%
10.9%
10.4%
8.9%
18.9%
14
8.7%
10.6%
15
11.2%
15
11.6%
14
Foreign currency translation gain/loss
35
16.3
0
0
100
12
-145
-243
12
0
0
0
0
Income before tax
294
309
300
251
372
18
803
906
18
1,277
18
1,399
17
Net income, parent shareholders
230
241
231
198
292
18
599
656
18
987
18
1,080
17
EPS
0.84
0.89
0.85
0.73
1.08
18
2.20
2.43
18
3.65
18
3.99
17
Analysts' EPS ex currency and special items
0.77
0.87
0.84
0.68
1.08
12
3.09
3.02
13
No of shares in EPS calculation
270.5
270.5
270.5
270.5
270.5
270.5
270.5
Ordinary DPS (NOK)
15.00
15.41
18
18.91
18
22.00
17
Ordinary DPS (USD)
1.63
1.62
18
1.99
18
2.32
17
