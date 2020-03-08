Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Yara International ASA    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Yara to sell its 25% share in Qatar Fertiliser Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 12:23am EST

Oslo, 8 March 2020: Yara has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Qatar Petroleum (QP) to sell its 25% share in Qatar Fertiliser Company (QAFCO) for USD 1 billion.


The transaction will mark the conclusion of a long-standing and highly value-creating partnership.

Since the establishment of the joint venture company QAFCO in 1969, the company has become the world’s largest single-site urea producer, representing a significant percentage of the world’s traded supply. Yara has owned a 25% share in QAFCO, with the remaining 75% share owned by Industries Qatar (IQ), which in turn is owned 51% by QP.

The parties have agreed on a purchase price of USD 1 billion for Yara’s shares in QAFCO.  The transaction is conditional on obtaining necessary local regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

“We are very proud of our partnership with Qatar Petroleum and Industries Qatar over the past half century, where we have succeeded in delivering a top quartile venture in every respect,” said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara.

Following closing of the transaction, Yara will evaluate potential extraordinary dividends and/or share buy-backs, in line with its policy of maintaining a mid to long-term net debt/EBITDA range of 1.5-2.0.


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com

Kristin Nordal, Media Relations
Mobile: (+47) 900 15 550
E-mail: kristin.nordal@yara.com


About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.
 
Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.
 
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.
www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
12:23aYara to sell its 25% share in Qatar Fertiliser Company
GL
03/04YARA INTERNATIONAL : completes share buy-back
AQ
03/03YARA INTERNATIONAL : FBSciences and Yara Announce Collaboration Agreement to Bri..
AQ
03/02YARA INTERNATIONAL : Buy-back of own shares - Yara International
AQ
02/28YARA INTERNATIONAL : Buy-back of own shares - Yara International
AQ
02/26YARA INTERNATIONAL : Buy-back of own shares - Yara International
AQ
02/24YARA INTERNATIONAL : Buy-back of own shares - Yara International
AQ
02/21YARA INTERNATIONAL : Buy-back of own shares - Yara International
AQ
02/21YARA INTERNATIONAL : ARENA announces funding for Yara Pilbara and ENGIE's feasib..
PU
02/19YARA INTERNATIONAL : Buy-back of own shares - Yara International
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 126 B
EBIT 2020 12 013 M
Net income 2020 8 444 M
Debt 2020 32 229 M
Yield 2020 5,16%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
EV / Sales2021 0,92x
Capitalization 92 068 M
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 413,41  NOK
Last Close Price 341,40  NOK
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Geir Petter Isaksen Chairman
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-6.52%9 951
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-22.83%7 964
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY-1.32%7 496
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-33.92%5 416
AKRON PAO--.--%2 898
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED16.25%2 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group