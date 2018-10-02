Yashili International : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transaction - Distribution Agreement with Member of the Mengniu Group

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yashili International Holdings Ltd 雅 士 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1230)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MEMBER OF THE MENGNIU GROUP

THE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

On 2 October 2018, Yashili Maanshan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Distribution Agreement with Inner Mongolia Digital Technology, an indirect subsidiary of Mengniu Dairy, pursuant to which Inner Mongolia Digital Technology was authorized by Yashili Maanshan and agreed to distribute the Products of the Group via a number of designated e-commerce platforms during the term of the Distribution Agreement.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Mengniu International, a subsidiary of Mengniu Dairy, holds 51.04% of the shares of the Company and is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Therefore, Mengniu Dairy is a connected person of the Company. Inner Mongolia Digital Technology is wholly owned by Inner Mongolia Mengniu, which is in turn a subsidiary of Mengniu Dairy. Therefore, each of Inner Mongolia Digital Technology and Inner Mongolia Mengniu is an associate of Mengniu Dairy under Rule 14A.13(3) of the Listing Rules and a connected person of the Company. Yashili Maanshan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Therefore, the entering into of the Distribution Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio (other than the profits ratio) in respect of the Distribution Agreement exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the Distribution Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to reporting, annual review and announcement requirements but exempt from the independent shareholders' approval under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 July 2018 on ''Continuing Connected Transaction - Framework Agreement with Mengniu Dairy''. Upon taking effect of the Framework Agreement dated 29 June 2018 between the Company and Mengniu Dairy, the Distribution Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder will be subject to the Framework Agreement.

THE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

On 2 October 2018, Yashili Maanshan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Distribution Agreement with Inner Mongolia Digital Technology, an indirect subsidiary of Mengniu Dairy, pursuant to which Inner Mongolia Digital Technology was authorized by Yashili Maanshan and agreed to distribute the Products of the Group via a number of designated e-commerce platforms during the term of the Distribution Agreement.

Principal terms of the Distribution Agreement are summarized below.

Date 2 October 2018 Parties (1) Inner Mongolia Digital Technology, as the purchaser (2) Yashili Maanshan, as the supplier Duration From the date of signing to 31 December 2018 Products certain types of finished products of the Group, including milk powder and cereals Pricing Terms The price of the Products is determined based on a cost-plus approach, i.e. cost plus a reasonable margin, which varies depending on the type of the Products, but in any event within the range of approximately 3% to 16%, with reference to raw material cost, manufacturing cost, insurance, freight, etc. Payment Terms Inner Mongolia Digital Technology shall pay the purchase price within thirty days upon receipt of the relevant invoice from Yashili Maanshan.

The price and terms of the Distribution Agreement in relation to the distribution of Products were determined in the ordinary course of business on normal commercial terms, negotiated on an arm's length basis and no more favourable to Inner Mongolia Digital Technology than those available to the Company from independent third parties. The price and terms of the Distribution Agreement are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

ANNUAL CAP

The annual cap in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Distribution Agreement is expected to be RMB90 million for the period from 2 October 2018 to 31 December 2018. This annual cap was determined with reference to the expected purchase amount of the Products by Inner Mongolia Digital Technology during the term of the Distribution Agreement.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY, YASHILI MAANSHAN AND INNER MONGOLIA DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY

The Company is an investment holding company, which, along with its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of dairy and nourishment products. It operates in the following segments: (a) production and sale of milk powder products (including the development, manufacture and sale of milk powder products in the PRC and overseas); (b) sale of dissolvable products (including the development, manufacture and sale of soymilk powder, rice flour and cereal products); (c) other operations (mainly including the sale of surplus raw materials, the production and sale of base-powder and consigned processing operation).

Yashili Maanshan is a company established in PRC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. It is principally engaged in the distribution of the Group's full lines of products in PRC.

Inner Mongolia Digital Technology is a company incorporated in the PRC. It is principally engaged in the distribution of food products including dairy products.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

The Directors are of the view that the Distribution Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder would enable the Group to access the established resources and advantages in the designated e-commerce platforms by the Mengniu Group and strengthen the synergies between the Group and the Mengniu Group.

The Directors (including all the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Distribution Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are conducted on arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and that the terms of the Distribution Agreement, including the annual cap therein, are fair and reasonable and the Distribution Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Mengniu International, a subsidiary of Mengniu Dairy, holds 51.04% of the shares of the Company and is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Therefore, Mengniu Dairy is a connected person of the Company. Inner Mongolia Digital Technology is wholly owned by Inner Mongolia Mengniu, which is in turn a subsidiary of Mengniu Dairy. Therefore, each of Inner Mongolia Digital Technology and Inner Mongolia Mengniu is an associate of Mengniu Dairy under Rule 14A.13(3) of the Listing Rules and a connected person of the Company. Yashili Maanshan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Therefore, the entering into of the Distribution Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio (other than the profits ratio) in respect of the Distribution Agreement exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the Distribution Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to reporting, annual review and announcement requirements but exempt from the independent shareholders' approval under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu is an executive director and chief executive officer of Mengniu Dairy. Mr. Zhang Ping is the chief financial officer of Mengniu Dairy. Accordingly, each of Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu and Mr. Zhang Ping is considered to have a material interest in the Distribution Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. As such, each of Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu and Mr. Zhang Ping abstained from voting on the relevant board resolutions approving the Distribution Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 July 2018 on ''Continuing Connected Transaction - Framework Agreement with Mengniu Dairy''. Upon taking effect of the Framework Agreement dated 29 June 2018 between the Company and Mengniu Dairy, the Distribution Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder will be subject to the Framework Agreement.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: ''Board'' the board of directors of the Company ''Company'' Yashili International Holdings Ltd, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1230) ''connected person'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Directors'' the directors of the Company ''Distribution Agreement'' the distribution agreement dated 2 October 2018 between Yashili Maanshan and Inner Mongolia Digital Technology in relation to the distribution of the Products by Inner Mongolia Digital Technology via a number of designated e-commerce platforms ''Framework Agreement'' the framework agreement dated 29 June 2018 between the Company and Mengniu Dairy in relation to, among others, purchase of goods and provision of services between the Mengniu Group and the Group as set out in the Company's announcement dated 2 July 2018 on ''Continuing Connected Transaction - Framework Agreement with Mengniu Dairy'' ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''Hong Kong'' Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC ''Inner Mongolia Digital Inner Mongolia Digital Technology Digital Distribution Co., Ltd.* (內 Technology'' 蒙古數科數字營銷有限公司), a company established in the PRC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Inner Mongolia Mengniu

''Inner Mongolia Mengniu'' Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Co., Ltd.* (內蒙古蒙牛乳 業(集團)股份有限公司), a company established in the PRC and a subsidiary of Mengniu Dairy ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''Mengniu Dairy'' China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2319) ''Mengniu Group'' Mengniu Dairy and its subsidiaries ''Mengniu International'' China Mengniu International Company Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a subsidiary of Mengniu Dairy. As at the date of this announcement, it is a substantial shareholder of the Company, holding approximately 51.04% of the issued share capital of the Company ''PRC'' the People's Republic of China ''Products'' certain types of finished products of the Group, including milk powder and cereals ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''Yashili Maanshan'' Yashili Dairy (Maanshan) Distribution Co., Ltd.* (雅士利乳業(馬鞍山) 銷售有限公司), a company incorporated in the PRC and a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company ''%'' per cent.

* English names of the PRC entities are literal translation of their Chinese names and are included for identification purpose only

This announcement contains translation between RMB and Hong Kong dollars at RMB1.00 to HK$1.136. The translation shall not be taken as representation that RMB could actually be converted into Hong Kong dollars at that rate, or at all.

By order of the Board Yashili International Holdings Ltd 雅士利國際控股有限公司

Chopin Zhang

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu (Chairman), Mr. Qin Peng, Mr. Zhang Ping and Ms. Lam Pik Po, Katty as non-executive directors; Mr. Chopin Zhang as executive director; and Mr. Mok Wai Bun Ben, Mr. Cheng Shoutai and Mr. Lee Kong Wai Conway as independent non-executive directors.