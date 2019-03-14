Log in
Yashili International : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Despatch of Circular

03/14/2019 | 11:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yashili International Holdings Ltd

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1230)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement issued by Yashili International Holdings Ltd (the ''Company'') on 28 February 2019 in relation to, among others, the New Supply Agreement entered into between Yashili New Zealand and the Purchasers (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the New Supply Agreement; (ii) the advice from the independent board committee of the Company; (iii) the advice from the independent financial adviser of the Company to the independent board committee and independent Shareholders of the Company; (iv) other information as required under the Listing Rules; and (v) a notice to convene the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 14 March 2019. However, as additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the information to be included in the circular, the despatch date of the circular will be postponed to on or before 29 March 2019.

By order of the Board

Yashili International Holdings Ltd

Chopin Zhang

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu (Chairman), Mr. Qin Peng, Mr. Zhang Ping and Ms. Lam Pik Po, Katty as non-executive directors; Mr. Chopin Zhang as executive director; and Mr. Mok Wai Bun Ben, Mr. Cheng Shoutai and Mr. Lee Kong Wai Conway as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Yashili International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 15:18:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 3 054 M
EBIT 2018 -40,5 M
Net income 2018 48,9 M
Finance 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,50%
P/E ratio 2018 76,89
P/E ratio 2019 35,07
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 4 744 M
Chart YASHILI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Yashili International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YASHILI INTERNATIONAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,40  CNY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chopin Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Min Fang Lu Chairman
Jie Ping Wen CFO & GM-Financial Management Center
Shou Tai Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Bun Mok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YASHILI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-15.83%707
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP15.25%23 873
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED0.82%12 246
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%10 356
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.12.93%9 822
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 516
