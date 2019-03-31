Log in
Yashili International : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

03/31/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yashili International Holdings Ltd

雅 士 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1230)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of Yashili International Holdings Ltd (the ''Company'') will be held at Salon 6, 3/F, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Thursday, 18 April 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution, with or without amendments, as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

''THAT:

(a)the New Supply Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 1 April 2019 (the ''Circular'')) and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the proposed annual cap for the transactions contemplated thereunder for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 as described in the Circular) be and are hereby approved;

(b)any one director of the Company or any two directors of the Company, if the affixation of the common seal is necessary, be and is/are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to do all such things and exercise all powers which he/they consider(s) necessary, desirable or expedient in connection with the New Supply Agreement, and otherwise in connection with the implementation of the transactions contemplated thereunder, including, without limitation, the execution, amendment, supplement, delivery, waiver, submission and implementation of any further agreements, deeds or other documents.''

On behalf of the Board

Yashili International Holdings Ltd

雅士利國際控股有限公司

Chopin Zhang

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 1 April 2019

Principal place of business in Hong Kong:

Room A, 32nd Floor

COFCO Tower

262 Gloucester Road

Causeway Bay

Hong Kong

Notes:

1.All resolutions at the meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Company's articles of association and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.

2.Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the above meeting. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy.

3.In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the above meeting (i.e. no later than 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Tuesday, 16 April 2019) or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

4.For the purpose of determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 16 April 2019 to Thursday, 18 April 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 15 April 2019.

5.Bad Weather Arrangements

If a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted or is expected to be hoisted or a black rainstorm warning signal is in force or expected to be in force in Hong Kong at any time between 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the meeting will be automatically postponed to a later time of the same date or a later date. The Company will post an announcement on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company to notify shareholders of the date, time and location of the rescheduled meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as scheduled when an Amber or a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force in Hong Kong. Shareholders should in any event exercise due care and caution when deciding to attend the meeting in adverse weather conditions.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises: Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu (Chairman), Mr. Qin Peng and Mr. Zhang Ping as non-executive directors; Mr. Chopin Zhang as executive director; and Mr. Mok Wai Bun Ben, Mr. Cheng Shoutai and Mr. Lee Kong Wai Conway as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Yashili International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 11:51:02 UTC
