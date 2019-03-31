Yashili International : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Principal place of business in Hong Kong:

Room A, 32nd Floor

COFCO Tower

262 Gloucester Road

Causeway Bay

Hong Kong

Notes:

1.All resolutions at the meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Company's articles of association and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.

2.Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the above meeting. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy.

3.In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the above meeting (i.e. no later than 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Tuesday, 16 April 2019) or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

4.For the purpose of determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 16 April 2019 to Thursday, 18 April 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 15 April 2019.

5.Bad Weather Arrangements

If a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted or is expected to be hoisted or a black rainstorm warning signal is in force or expected to be in force in Hong Kong at any time between 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the meeting will be automatically postponed to a later time of the same date or a later date. The Company will post an announcement on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company to notify shareholders of the date, time and location of the rescheduled meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as scheduled when an Amber or a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force in Hong Kong. Shareholders should in any event exercise due care and caution when deciding to attend the meeting in adverse weather conditions.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises: Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu (Chairman), Mr. Qin Peng and Mr. Zhang Ping as non-executive directors; Mr. Chopin Zhang as executive director; and Mr. Mok Wai Bun Ben, Mr. Cheng Shoutai and Mr. Lee Kong Wai Conway as independent non-executive directors.