Yashili International : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results at the Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 12 March 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yashili International Holdings Ltd 雅 士 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1230)

POLL RESULTS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 12 MARCH 2019

At the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of Yashili International Holdings Ltd (the ''Company'') held at TianLu Shan Room, 5/F, Island Shangri-la, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 12 March 2019, the proposed resolution as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 22 February 2019 was taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:

Number of Votes (%)

Ordinary Resolution*

For Against

To approve the Framework Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 22 February 2019 (the ''Circular'')) and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the proposed annual caps).

*

For the full text of the ordinary resolution, please refer to the notice of the EGM dated 22 February 2019.

As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 4,745,560,296 ordinary shares.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company holding 2,422,150,437 ordinary shares of the Company, is required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to abstain from and had abstained from voting on the resolution approving the Framework Agreement and the transactions thereunder at the EGM. Save as disclosed above, to the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, no other shareholder of the Company (the ''Shareholder'') has material interest in theresolution and is required to abstain from voting at the EGM. Therefore, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolution at the EGM was 2,323,409,859 ordinary shares.

No Shareholder was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution at the EGM, nor did any Shareholder state their intention in the Circular to vote against the resolution.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the poll at the EGM.

On behalf of the board of directors of Yashili International Holdings Ltd 雅士利國際控股有限公司

Chopin Zhang

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises: Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu (Chairman), Mr. Qin Peng, Mr. Zhang Ping and Ms. Lam Pik Po, Katty as non-executive directors; Mr. Chopin Zhang as executive director; and Mr. Mok Wai Bun Ben, Mr. Cheng Shoutai and Mr. Lee Kong Wai Conway as independent non-executive directors.