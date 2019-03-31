Log in
Yashili International : Circulars - Continuing Connected Transaction Supply Agreement with Members of Danone and Notice of EGM

03/31/2019 | 07:52am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Yashili International Holdings Ltd

雅 士 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1230)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MEMBERS OF DANONE

AND

NOTICE OF EGM

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and the Independent Shareholders

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 12 of this circular. A letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser (as defined herein) containing its advice and recommendation to the Independent Board Committee (as defined herein) and the Independent Shareholders (as defined herein) is set out on pages 15 to 25 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 13 to 14 of this circular.

A notice convening the EGM to be held at Salon 6, 3/F, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Thursday, 18 April 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http:// www.yashili.hk).

Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment(s) thereof if they so wish.

1 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

APPENDIX - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

App-1

NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EGM-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise:

''Affiliate(s)''

a company or companies of the Danone Early Life Nutrition

division (a business division of Danone) that is wholly or

partially owned or controlled by Danone SA

''Annual Baseline Volume''

the aggregate annual baseline volume of all Products of 10,000

metric tons per calendar year

''associate(s)''

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

''Board''

the board of Directors

''CIF''

cost, insurance and freight

''Company''

Yashili International Holdings Ltd, a company listed on the

Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1230)

''connected person''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

''Danone''

Danone SA and other companies directly or indirectly

controlled by Danone SA

''Danone Asia''

Danone Asia Baby Nutrition Pte. Ltd., a company established

and existing under the laws of Singapore, which is an indirect

wholly-owned subsidiary of Danone SA and a substantial

shareholder of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date

''Danone ELN''

Danone Trading ELN BV, a company established and existing

under the laws of the Netherlands and a subsidiary of Danone

SA

''Danone SA''

Danone SA, a company incorporated under the laws of France

and the ultimate controlling shareholder of Danone Asia and

Danone ELN

''DAP''

delivered at place

''DAPH''

Danone Asia Pacific Holdings Pte. Ltd., a company

incorporated in Singapore and an indirect subsidiary of

Danone SA

''Directors''

the directors of the Company

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Disposal''

sale of 49% of the issued share capital of Yashili New Zealand

by Yashili International Group Limited (a wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company) to DAPH pursuant to the share

purchase agreement dated 14 December 2018

''Effective Date''

the date upon which the New Supply Agreement takes effect

pursuant to its terms, being the date of obtaining the approval

by the Independent Shareholders of the New Supply

Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder

(including the annual cap)

''EGM''

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be

convened to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the New

Supply Agreement and the transactions contemplated

thereunder (including the annual cap)

''Extension''

the extension of the term of the Previous Supply Agreement

for another one month beyond its initial term

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Independent Board Committee''

an independent committee of the Board composed of all

independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Mok Wai

Bun Ben, Mr. Cheng Shoutai and Mr. Lee Kong Wai Conway

''Independent Financial Adviser''

Somerley Capital Limited, a corporation licensed to carry out

Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on

corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO, being

the independent financial adviser appointed to advise the

Independent Board Committee and the Independent

Shareholders in relation to the New Supply Agreement and the

transactions contemplated thereunder (including the proposed

annual cap)

''Independent Shareholder(s)''

any Shareholder who is not required to abstain from voting at

the EGM

''Incoterms''

the international commercial terms, a series of pre-defined

commercial terms published by the International Chamber of

Commerce (ICC) widely used in international commercial

transactions

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

''Latest Practicable Date''

27 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in

this circular

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''New Supply Agreement''

the supply agreement dated 28 February 2019 between Yashili

New Zealand on the one hand, and DAPH and Danone ELN

on the other hand, in relation to the supply of the Products by

Yashili New Zealand to the Purchasers

''New Zealand dollar(s)''

New Zealand dollar(s), the lawful currency of New Zealand

''PRC''

the People's Republic of China

''Previous Supply Agreement''

the supply agreement dated 18 January 2019 between Yashili

New Zealand on the one hand, and DAPH and Danone ELN

on the other hand, in relation to the supply of the Products by

Yashili New Zealand to the Purchasers, as extended pursuant

to the Extension

''Products''

base powder and dairy ingredients

''Purchasers''

DAPH, Danone ELN and the Affiliates

''RMB''

Renminbi, the lawful currency of PRC

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong, as amended from time to time

''Shares''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the issued share capital

of the Company

''Shareholders''

person(s) whose name(s) appear on the register of members of

the Company as registered holder(s) of the Share(s)

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Strategic Cooperation Supply

the strategic cooperation supply agreement dated 4 November

Agreement''

2016 between Yashili New Zealand on the one hand, and

DAPH and Danone ELN on the other hand (on behalf of

themselves and their Affiliates) in respect of the supply of the

Products by Yashili New Zealand to the Purchasers

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yashili International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 11:51:02 UTC
