Yashili International : Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on Thursday, 18 April 2019

Yashili International Holdings Ltd

雅 士 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01230)

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 18 APRIL 2019

I/We (Note 2)

of

being the registered holder(s) of

shares of HK$0.10 each in the issued share capital of Yashili International Holdings Ltd 雅士利國際控股有限公司 (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting (Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of the Company to be held at Salon 6, 3/F, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Thursday, 18 April 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please tick (''✓'') the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTION For (Note 4) Against (Note 4) To approve the New Supply Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 1 April 2019 (the ''Circular'')) and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the proposed annual cap).

Date: 2019 Signature(s) (Note 5) Notes:

1.Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified.

2.Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

3.If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words ''the Chairman of the meeting'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote on his behalf. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the EGM. A proxy need not to be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.

4.IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (''✓'') THE BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (''✓'') THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM. However, the number of shares abstained from voting will not be counted in the calculation of the required majority of voting. For the full text of the proposed resolutions, please refer to the notice of EGM as contained in the Company's circular dated 1 April 2019.

5.This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

6.In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.

7.In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the EGM (i.e. no later than 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Tuesday, 16 April 2019) or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be).

8.Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM if you so wish.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the EGM of the Company (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by either of the following means:

By mail to: Personal Data Privacy Officer

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong By email to: hkinfo@computershare.com.hk