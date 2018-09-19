Yaskawa Electric : Integrated Solution of i³-Mechatronics –Yaskawa Begins Sales of Robot Module RM100 embedded in Machine Controllers

2) Improve control performance

Since machine controller MP3300 is connected to RM100 through high-speed system bus, users can synchronize two programs using the control cycle of MP3300. In result, industrial machines and robots behaves in more accurate and coordinated movement to improve the tact time.

3) Control robots developed by users

Yaskawa developed a new configuration tool RM-Config that sets and tunes structural parameters. This tool enables users to control not only the robots manufactured by Yaskawa but also the robots developed by users*.

*The tool can support only six-axis vertical articulated robots at the start of sales.

4) Improve maintainability

By controlling industrial machines and robots altogether, the solution allows to manage the data of various equipment in a unified manner. It also visualizes the system as a whole, makes it easier to troubleshoot, perform preventive maintenance and capture operation status, and contributes to improve maintainability.