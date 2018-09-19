Log in
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP
Yaskawa Electric : Integrated Solution of i³-Mechatronics –Yaskawa Rolls Out a New Software Solution that Integrates Machine Controllers and Robot Controllers

09/19/2018

1) Controlling robots by functions that support communication protocol

The solution controls robots by executing a function which supports communication protocol of MotomanSync I/F* under ladder program in machine controllers. Thus, it doesn't require programing language commanded by robot controllers, and contributes to responsive system by repeating communication of only required sent/received data from each robot.

*An interface feature that control robots from a host computer.

2) Robots run smoothly with movement function

Yaskawa provides necessary functions to control robots as one of its standard function for Machine Controller MP3000 series. It executes a command of movement consecutively, and connects position to position smoothly. Additionally, it enables to build a simplified teaching pendant feature from touch panels etc. connected to machine controller using JOG function.

Image of Robot Control

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 03:22:01 UTC
