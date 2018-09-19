Yaskawa Electric : Integrated Solution of i³-Mechatronics –Yaskawa Rolls Out a New Software Solution that Integrates Machine Controllers and Robot Controllers

1) Controlling robots by functions that support communication protocol

The solution controls robots by executing a function which supports communication protocol of MotomanSync I/F* under ladder program in machine controllers. Thus, it doesn't require programing language commanded by robot controllers, and contributes to responsive system by repeating communication of only required sent/received data from each robot.

*An interface feature that control robots from a host computer.

2) Robots run smoothly with movement function

Yaskawa provides necessary functions to control robots as one of its standard function for Machine Controller MP3000 series. It executes a command of movement consecutively, and connects position to position smoothly. Additionally, it enables to build a simplified teaching pendant feature from touch panels etc. connected to machine controller using JOG function.

Image of Robot Control