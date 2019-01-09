Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Yatra Capital    YATRA   JE00B1FBT077

YATRA CAPITAL (YATRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 09:14:45 am
3.46 EUR   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yatra Capital : Progress on Asset Realisation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 12:54am EST

Update on Asset Realization

09th January 2019

The Board of Yatra Capital Limited ("the Company") announces a further update on the progress of its asset realization programme. Since the release of the unaudited interim financial statements of the Company for the period ended 30th September 2018, which were published on 29th December 2018, the Company has received EUR 4.09 Million in cash from Kolte Patil Real Estate Private Limited under a capital reduction scheme, which finalizes the exit from this investment.

Enquiries to:

ABN AMRO Bank NV

Richard Van Etten

+31 20 628 0707

(Subscription Agent)

IL & FS Investment Advisors LLC

Vijay Ganesh

+230 5499 3580

Disclaimer

Yatra Capital Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 05:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YATRA CAPITAL
12:54aYATRA CAPITAL : Progress on Asset Realisation
PU
2018YATRA CAPITAL : AGM Minutes 17 Sept 2018
PU
2018YATRA CAPITAL : Poll Results 17 Sept 2018
PU
2018YATRA CAPITAL : Financial report
CO
2017YATRA CAPITAL : REVERSE SPLIT: 0.60305 of 1
FA
2017YATRA CAPITAL : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2016YATRA CAPITAL : Compulsory redemption I clarification
PU
2016YATRA CAPITAL : JFSC consent Mr Bawa
PU
2016YATRA CAPITAL : Compulsory redemption completion I_30 Sept 2016
PU
2016YATRA CAPITAL : Compulsory redemption I
PU
More news
Chart YATRA CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Yatra Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Michael Boléat Non-Executive Chairman
David Ian Hunter Independent Non-Executive Director
Malcolm James Geoffrey King Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
George MacKay Baird Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YATRA CAPITAL0.00%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED7.56%43 694
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%37 395
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-8.46%37 379
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD8.51%28 511
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.32%26 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.