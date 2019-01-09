Yatra Capital : Progress on Asset Realisation

Update on Asset Realization

The Board of Yatra Capital Limited ("the Company") announces a further update on the progress of its asset realization programme. Since the release of the unaudited interim financial statements of the Company for the period ended 30th September 2018, which were published on 29th December 2018, the Company has received EUR 4.09 Million in cash from Kolte Patil Real Estate Private Limited under a capital reduction scheme, which finalizes the exit from this investment.

