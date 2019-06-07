Yatra Capital : Update on Asset Realization

7 June 2019

Update on Asset Realization

The Board of Yatra Capital Limited (in liquidation) ("the Company") announces a further update on the progress of its asset realization programme. The Company has received cash proceeds of EUR 1.75 Million from its investment in Saket Engineers Private Limited under a share buyback scheme, which concludes the exit from this investment.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders that all projects have now been exited and the Company's remaining assets comprise cash balances. The Board of the Company will now proceed to wind up the Company and its subsidiaries as soon as practically possible and will make a final return of capital to shareholders when this process is complete.