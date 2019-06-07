Log in
Yatra Capital : Update on Asset Realization

06/07/2019 | 03:38am EDT

7 June 2019

Update on Asset Realization

The Board of Yatra Capital Limited (in liquidation) ("the Company") announces a further update on the progress of its asset realization programme. The Company has received cash proceeds of EUR 1.75 Million from its investment in Saket Engineers Private Limited under a share buyback scheme, which concludes the exit from this investment.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders that all projects have now been exited and the Company's remaining assets comprise cash balances. The Board of the Company will now proceed to wind up the Company and its subsidiaries as soon as practically possible and will make a final return of capital to shareholders when this process is complete.

Enquiries to:

ABN AMRO Bank NV

Richard Van Etten

+31 20 628 0707

(Subscription Agent)

IL & FS Investment Advisors LLC

Vijay Ganesh

+230 5499 3580

Disclaimer

Yatra Capital Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 07:37:04 UTC
