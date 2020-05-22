Yatra Online : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions 0 05/22/2020 | 10:47am EDT Send by mail :

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) April 27, 2020 EBIX, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 0-15946 77-0021975 1 Ebix Way Johns Creek, Georgia 30097 30097 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code (678) 281-2020 N/A (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Name of each exchange Symbol(s) on which registered Common stock, $0.10 par value per share EBIX Nasdaq Stock Market Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On July 16 2019, Ebix, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Ebix"), entered into a Merger Agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with Yatra Online, Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company limited by shares ("Yatra"), and EbixCash Travels Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company limited by shares and wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebix ("Merger Sub"). The Merger Agreement provides, among other things, that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will merge with and into Yatra, with Yatra surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebix (the "Merger"). The Merger Agreement contains certain termination rights for Ebix and Yatra, including, among others, the right to terminate the Merger Agreement if the Merger has not been consummated prior to the Outside Date, which as defined under the Merger Agreement was set to occur on April 12, 2020. Pursuant to a first extension agreement the Outside Date was extended from April 12, 2020 to April 27, 2020. Pursuant to a second extension agreement signed on April 27, 2020, the Outside Date was extended again from April 27, 2020 to 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020. A third extension was signed on May 1, 2020 to further extend the Outside Date until 11:59 p.m. on May 4, 2020. IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT In connection with the proposed transaction Ebix filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4, which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus (the "preliminary proxy statement/prospectus") and Yatra filed a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The information in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus is not complete and may be changed. Once the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus is has been declared effective by the SEC, Yatra expects to mail the final proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders in connection with the Yatra transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE ENTIRE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/ PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION FILED WITH THE SEC, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT EBIX, YATRA AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The registration statement and other documents filed by Ebix with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at Ebix's website at http://www.ebix.comor at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. These documents may also be obtained free of charge from Ebix by requesting them by mail at Ebix, Inc. at 1 Ebix Way, Johns Creek, Georgia 30097, Attn: Investor Relations, or by telephone at (678) 281-2027. The proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed by Yatra with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at Yatra's website at http://www.yatra.comor at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. PARTICIPANTS IN SOLICITATION Ebix and Yatra and their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about Ebix's directors and executive officers is available in Ebix's Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2019 as well as Ebix's proxy statement on Schedule 14A for Ebix's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders filed with the SEC on July 19, 2019. Information about Yatra's directors and executive officers is available in Yatra's Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2019 on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on July 31, 2019 and amended on August 5, 2019. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC on January 17, 2020 regarding the transaction. Investors should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Ebix or Yatra as indicated above. NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. EBIX, INC. By: /s/ Robin Raina Name: Robin Raina Title: Chief Executive Officer Dated: May 1, 2020 Attachments Original document

