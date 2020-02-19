Log in
YayYo, Inc. Common Stock to be Quoted on the OTC Pink Market Beginning February 20, 2020

02/19/2020 | 08:51pm EST

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) (“YayYo” or the “Company”), a leading vehicle provider to gig economy rideshare and delivery drivers through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Rentals, has been notified that its common stock will be quoted on the OTC Pink Market beginning February 20, 2020, following the voluntary delisting of its common stock from the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Company will continue trading under the ticker symbol “YAYO.”

About YayYo, Inc.
YayYo, Inc. is a holding company with a mission to bridge the gap between gig economy drivers who need vehicles and transportation network and delivery companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. One of the company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, RideShare Rental, is a proprietary platform that rents vehicles with approved gig economy insurance to rideshare drivers and provides fleet operators with a platform to manage their vehicle rental fleets. Distinct Cars, another wholly-owned subsidiary, maintains a growing fleet of new standard passenger vehicles and rents these vehicles directly to rideshare drivers. Through RideShare Rental and Distinct Cars, YayYo seeks to become the preeminent provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the gig economy.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “is likely,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “may,” “could,” “look forward,” “continue”, “future” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations that its shares are expected to commence or continue to trade on the OTC Pink Market and that quotes for the Company’s Common Stock will continue on the OTC Pink Market in the future. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Company Contact:
Boyd Bishop
President
investors@yayyo.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Cree
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
YAYO@gatewayir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
