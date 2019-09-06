Log in
YAZICILAR HOLDING AS

(AGHOL)
  Report  
Yazicilar : Announcement regarding the transfer of shares in Anadolu Kafkasya Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş - September 6, 2019

09/06/2019 | 02:47am EDT

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş. Non-current Financial Asset Sale

Summary

Announcement regarding the transfer of shares in Anadolu Kafkasya Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş.

Non-Current Financial Asset Sale

Non-Current Financial Asset Sale

Update Notification Flag

Evet (Yes)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

16.11.2018

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Announcement Content

Board Decision Date for Sale

05/09/2019

Were Majority of Independent Board Members' Approved

-

the Board Decision for Sale?

Title of Non-current Financial Asset Sold

Anadolu Kafkasya Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş.

Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset Sold

Production and transmission of electricity and

establisment and operation of distibution facilities

Capital of Non-current Financial Asset Sold

TL. 203.700.000

Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed

05.09.2019

Sales Conditions

Peşin (Cash)

Nominal Value of Shares Sold

TL. 15.134.910

Sales Price Per Share

0,3634 sent

Total Sales Value

USD 5.500.000

Ratio of Shares Sold to Capital of Non-current Financial

7,43

Asset (%)

Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital of Non-current

68,25

Financial Asset After Sales Transaction (%)

Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non-current Financial

68,25

Asset After Sales Transaction (%)

Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Sold to Total Assets in

0,02

Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company (%)

Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in Latest Annual

0,13

Financial Statements of Company (%)

Effects on Company Operations

-

Profit / Loss Arised After Transaction

TL. 16.025.890

How will Sales Profit be Used if Exists?

75% of the profit from sales will be booked under

equity to benefit from tax exemption.

Board Decision Date for Use of Sales Profit if Exists

-

Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party Bought

Paravani Energy B.V.

Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB

Hayır (No)

Regulations?

Relation with Counter Party if any

The other shareholder of the financial asset sold

Agreement Signing Date if Exists

05/09/2019

Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset

Negotiation

Did Valuation Report be Prepared?

Düzenlenmedi (Not Prepared)

Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not

Sales price determined based on negotiations

Prepared

Date and Number of Valuation Report

-

Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report

-

Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists

-

Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in

-

Accordance with Valuation Report

Explanations

As announced on 16.11.2018, in accordance with the consensus reached between the two parties on 14.11.2018, 7.43% of shares of Anadolu Kafkasya Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş. (Anadolu Kafkasya) was sold to our partner Paravani Energy B.V. (Paravani Energy) in one single cash payment for an amount of USD 5.5 mn on 05.09.2019. Following the transaction, our share in Anadolu Kafkasya decreased to 68.25% from 75.68%. Within the same context, additional 6.76% of the shares corresponding to USD 5 mn is planned to be sold to Paravani Energy until the end of the year. Following this transaction our share in Anadolu Kafkasya will decrease further to 61.49%.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

AG Anadolu Grubu Holding AS published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:46:00 UTC
