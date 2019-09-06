Yazicilar : Announcement regarding the transfer of shares in Anadolu Kafkasya Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş - September 6, 2019

75% of the profit from sales will be booked under

How will Sales Profit be Used if Exists?

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

Relation with Counter Party if any The other shareholder of the financial asset sold Agreement Signing Date if Exists 05/09/2019 Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset Negotiation Did Valuation Report be Prepared? Düzenlenmedi (Not Prepared) Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not Sales price determined based on negotiations Prepared Date and Number of Valuation Report - Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report - Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists - Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in - Accordance with Valuation Report Explanations

As announced on 16.11.2018, in accordance with the consensus reached between the two parties on 14.11.2018, 7.43% of shares of Anadolu Kafkasya Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş. (Anadolu Kafkasya) was sold to our partner Paravani Energy B.V. (Paravani Energy) in one single cash payment for an amount of USD 5.5 mn on 05.09.2019. Following the transaction, our share in Anadolu Kafkasya decreased to 68.25% from 75.68%. Within the same context, additional 6.76% of the shares corresponding to USD 5 mn is planned to be sold to Paravani Energy until the end of the year. Following this transaction our share in Anadolu Kafkasya will decrease further to 61.49%.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.