Yazicilar : Announcement regarding the transfer of shares in Anadolu Kafkasya Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş - September 6, 2019

AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş. Non-current Financial Asset Sale
Announcement regarding the transfer of shares in Anadolu Kafkasya Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş.
Non-Current Financial Asset Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Update Notification Flag
|
Evet (Yes)
|
|
Correction Notification Flag
|
Hayır (No)
|
|
Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject
|
16.11.2018
|
|
Postponed Notification Flag
|
Hayır (No)
|
|
Announcement Content
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board Decision Date for Sale
|
05/09/2019
|
|
Were Majority of Independent Board Members' Approved
|
-
|
|
the Board Decision for Sale?
|
|
|
|
Title of Non-current Financial Asset Sold
|
Anadolu Kafkasya Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş.
|
|
Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset Sold
|
Production and transmission of electricity and
|
|
establisment and operation of distibution facilities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital of Non-current Financial Asset Sold
|
TL. 203.700.000
|
|
Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed
|
05.09.2019
|
|
Sales Conditions
|
Peşin (Cash)
|
|
Nominal Value of Shares Sold
|
TL. 15.134.910
|
|
Sales Price Per Share
|
0,3634 sent
|
|
Total Sales Value
|
USD 5.500.000
|
|
Ratio of Shares Sold to Capital of Non-current Financial
|
7,43
|
|
Asset (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital of Non-current
|
68,25
|
|
Financial Asset After Sales Transaction (%)
|
|
|
|
Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non-current Financial
|
68,25
|
|
Asset After Sales Transaction (%)
|
|
|
|
Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Sold to Total Assets in
|
0,02
|
|
Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company (%)
|
|
|
|
Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in Latest Annual
|
0,13
|
|
Financial Statements of Company (%)
|
|
|
|
Effects on Company Operations
|
-
|
|
Profit / Loss Arised After Transaction
|
TL. 16.025.890
|
|
How will Sales Profit be Used if Exists?
|
75% of the profit from sales will be booked under
|
|
equity to benefit from tax exemption.
|
|
|
|
|
Board Decision Date for Use of Sales Profit if Exists
|
-
|
|
Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party Bought
|
Paravani Energy B.V.
|
|
Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB
|
Hayır (No)
|
|
Regulations?
|
|
|
Relation with Counter Party if any
|
The other shareholder of the financial asset sold
|
Agreement Signing Date if Exists
|
05/09/2019
|
Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset
|
Negotiation
|
|
|
Did Valuation Report be Prepared?
|
Düzenlenmedi (Not Prepared)
|
Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not
|
Sales price determined based on negotiations
|
Prepared
|
|
Date and Number of Valuation Report
|
-
|
Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report
|
-
|
Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists
|
-
|
Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in
|
-
|
Accordance with Valuation Report
|
|
Explanations
|
|
|
As announced on 16.11.2018, in accordance with the consensus reached between the two parties on 14.11.2018, 7.43% of shares of Anadolu Kafkasya Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş. (Anadolu Kafkasya) was sold to our partner Paravani Energy B.V. (Paravani Energy) in one single cash payment for an amount of USD 5.5 mn on 05.09.2019. Following the transaction, our share in Anadolu Kafkasya decreased to 68.25% from 75.68%. Within the same context, additional 6.76% of the shares corresponding to USD 5 mn is planned to be sold to Paravani Energy until the end of the year. Following this transaction our share in Anadolu Kafkasya will decrease further to 61.49%.
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
