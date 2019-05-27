YDX and Octagon Deliver New Project for the NBA

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2019) - YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV: YDX) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: APY) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's main division YDreams Global has partnered with the sports marketing agency Octagon to install an interactive installation at the NBA House.

Created by the NBA and presented by Budweiser, the NBA House will be opened to the public on May 30th, in São Paulo, which is the day the NBA Finals commence. According to the official website, over 25,000 people are expected to visit the NBA House during the NBA Finals. Tickets are on sale since April at the website: www.nbahouse.com.br.

The NBA House is back to Brazil after its massive success during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and will host several attractions to entertain fans. YDreams Global has created one of the main activities, an Augmented Reality Basketball experience that will take fans "inside" the game. Other activities include a VR experience, a memorabilia exhibition and a Kids Club, for the younger crowd.

"The House was designed in detail; each space was thought-out with a lot of care to ensure that the fans will live unique experiences around the NBA universe. We will host fans on the weekends, with activities that mix entertainment, games, passion and innovation, and at night they will be able to enjoy the final games. We are going to excel, NBA House will make history in São Paulo," stated Rodrigo Vicentini, Head of NBA in Brazil at the NBA House's official website.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV: YDX) (www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has five Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centre's throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Jim Nelson

Director

(604) 646-6910

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45033