Yelp : European Court Won't Let Yelp Intervene in Google Case -Reuters

--A European court ruled against allowing Yelp Inc. (YELP) to intervene in an case where Google is challenging a European Union antitrust fine, Reuters reports Tuesday.

--The Luxembourg-based General Court said Yelp has no direct interest in the case, and made a similar decision regarding U.S.-based Consumer Watchdog, the report said.

--Google is challenging a $2.7 billion antitrust ruling, one of two antitrust fines it is challenging in Europe, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-eu-google-yelp/yelp-loses-bid-to-intervene-in-google-antitrust-challenge-idUSKBN1OH24L

