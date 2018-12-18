Log in
Yelp : European Court Won't Let Yelp Intervene in Google Case -Reuters

12/18/2018 | 09:07pm CET

--A European court ruled against allowing Yelp Inc. (YELP) to intervene in an case where Google is challenging a European Union antitrust fine, Reuters reports Tuesday.

--The Luxembourg-based General Court said Yelp has no direct interest in the case, and made a similar decision regarding U.S.-based Consumer Watchdog, the report said.

--Google is challenging a $2.7 billion antitrust ruling, one of two antitrust fines it is challenging in Europe, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-eu-google-yelp/yelp-loses-bid-to-intervene-in-google-antitrust-challenge-idUSKBN1OH24L

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YELP INC-19.07%2 928
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-24.28%374 954
NETFLIX36.90%116 365
NASPERS LIMITED-19.62%87 251
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%22 279
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP43.46%15 362
