Yelp : Form4

Represents the grant of restricted stock units that vest in equal quarterly installments over four years from the date of grant.
Represents shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of certain RSUs, previously reported in Table I following the date of grant.
Shares were sold pursuant to a duly adopted 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on November 12, 2019.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Wilson Laurence
C/O YELP INC.
Chief Administrative Officer
140 NEW MONTGOMERY ST., 9TH FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105
Signatures
/s/ Laurence Wilson
2/21/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
