Yelp : Form8-K

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. As previously disclosed, on September 2, 2019, James Miln became the Interim Chief Financial Officer, principal financial officer and principal accounting officer of Yelp Inc. (the "Company"). On September 11, 2019, the Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors of the Company approved a $100,000 cash retention bonus for Mr. Miln, which will be paid to him on June 1, 2020 if Mr. Miln is still serving as an employee of Yelp as of such date. The Committee also granted to Mr. Miln 14,688 restricted stock units, which will vest in equal quarterly installments over two years measured from August 20, 2019. Mr. Miln, age 45, previously served as the Company's Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, where he led financial planning and analysis, including directing the Company's budgeting, forecasting and financial and operational planning activities, since February 2019. Prior to joining Yelp, Mr. Miln served as Senior Director, Investor Relations at eBay Inc from August 2017 to January 2019, where he performed investor outreach alongside senior management. From May 2011 to July 2017, Mr. Miln held various positions at Yahoo Inc., including Senior Finance Director, Global Product Group (May 2011 to May 2012), where he drove portfolio decision-making across product investments; Senior Finance Director, Global Revenue Planning, Reporting & Analysis (June 2012 to June 2014), where he led a team of more than 30 people to provide revenue planning and analysis across multiple business unit lines; and Senior Director, Investor Relations (July 2014 to July 2017, serving as department head from October 2016 to July 2017), where he performed investor outreach alongside senior management and managed portions of the company's quarterly earnings process. Mr. Miln is a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA, CGMA), holds the Investor Relations Charter (IRC) and earned a B.A. in Classics from Cambridge University, England.

