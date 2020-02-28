Yelp : FormS-8

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2020 Registration No. 333-
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_______________
FORM S-8
REGISTRATION STATEMENT
UNDER
THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
_______________
YELP INC.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
20-1854266
(State or other jurisdiction of Incorporation or organization)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
140 New Montgomery Street, 9th Floor
San Francisco, California 94105
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)
_______________
2012 Equity Incentive Plan, As Amended
(Full title of the plan)
_______________
Laurence Wilson
Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Yelp Inc.
140 New Montgomery Street, 9th Floor
San Francisco, California 94105
(415) 908-3801
(Name and address of agent for service) (Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)
_______________
Copies to:
David G. Peinsipp
Siana E. Lowrey
Cooley LLP
101 California Street, 5th Floor San Francisco, California 94111
693-2000
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer ý
Accelerated filer ¨
Non-accelerated filer ¨
Smaller reporting company ¨
Emerging growth company ¨
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ¨
CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE
Title of Securities
Proposed Maximum
Proposed Maximum
Amount to be
Offering
Aggregate
Amount of
to be Registered
Registered (1)
Price per Share
Offering Price
Registration Fee
Common Stock, par value $0.000001 per share
3,559,273 (2)
$31.61 (3)
$112,508,619.53 (3)
$14,603.62
Pursuant to Rule 416(a) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this Registration Statement shall also cover any additional shares of Registrant's Common Stock that become issuable under the plans set forth herein by reason of any stock dividend, stock split, recapitalization, or other similar transaction effected without receipt of consideration that increases the number of outstanding shares of Registrant's Common Stock.
Represents shares of Common Stock that were automatically added to the shares reserved for issuance under the Registrant's 2012 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the "2012 Plan"), on January 1, 2020 pursuant to an "evergreen" provision contained in the 2012 Plan. Pursuant to such provision, the number of shares reserved for issuance under the 2012 Plan automatically increases on January 1st of each year, starting on January 1, 2013 and continuing through January 1, 2022, by the lesser of (i) 7.0% of the total number of shares of the Registrant's capital stock outstanding on December 31st of the immediately preceding calendar year, and (ii) a number determined by the Registrant's board of directors.
Estimated in accordance with Rules 457(c) and (h) solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee on the basis of $31.61 per share, the average of the high and low prices of the Registrant's Common Stock on February 27, 2020 as reported on the New York Stock Exchange.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
This Registration Statement on Form S-8 is being filed for the purpose of registering an additional 3,559,273 shares of Common Stock of Yelp Inc. (the "Registrant") issuable pursuant to the Yelp Inc. 2012 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the "2012 Plan"). These additional shares of Common Stock are securities of the same class as other securities for which an original registration statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333-180221) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 19, 2012. These additional shares of Common Stock have become reserved for issuance as a result of the operation of the "evergreen" provision of the 2012 Plan, which provides that the total number of shares subject to such plan will be increased on the first day of each fiscal year, starting on January 1, 2013 and continuing through January 1, 2022, by the lesser of (i) 7.0% of the total number of shares of the Registrant's capital stock outstanding on December 31st of the immediately preceding calendar year, and (ii) a number determined by the Registrant's board of directors. In December 2019, the Board determined that on January 1, 2020, the number of shares subject to the 2012 Plan would increase by 5% of the total number of shares of the Registrant's capital stock outstanding on December 31, 2019.
PART II
ITEM 3. INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE
The following documents filed by the Registrant with the SEC are incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement:
The description of the Registrant's Common Stock contained in a registration statement on Form 8-A/A filed with the SEC on September 23, 2016 (File No. 001-35444)under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including any amendment or report filed for the purpose of updating such description;
The Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which includes audited financial statements for the Registrant's latest fiscal year, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020; and
The Registrant's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 13, 2020(except the information furnished under Item 2.02 and thecorresponding exhibits furnished under Item 9.01, respectively) and February 24, 2020.
All documents filed by the Registrant pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act after the date of this Registration Statement, and prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment which indicates that all securities offered hereby have been sold or which de-registers all securities then remaining unsold, shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement and to be a part hereof from the date of filing of such documents, except as to any portion of any future annual, quarterly or current report of the Registrant or document that is not deemed filed under such provisions. Unless expressly incorporated into this Registration Statement, a report (or portion thereof) "furnished" on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement. Any statement contained in a document incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement contained herein or in any other subsequently filed document which also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Any statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration Statement.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of San Francisco, State of California, on this 28th of February, 2020.
YELP INC.
By: /s/ David Schwarzbach
David Schwarzbach
Chief Financial Officer
POWER OF ATTORNEY
KNOW ALL PERSONS BY THESE PRESENTS, that each person whose signature appears below constitutes and appoints David Schwarzbach and Laurence Wilson, and each or any one of them, his or her true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent, with full power of substitution and resubstitution for him or her, and in his or her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign any and all amendments (including post-effective amendments) to this Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto, and other documents in connection therewith, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in connection therewith, as fully to all intents and purposes as he or she might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys- in-fact and agents, or any of them, or their or his substitutes or substitute, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this Registration Statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated.
Signature
Title
Date
/s/ Jeremy Stoppelman
Chief Executive Officer and Director
February 28, 2020
Jeremy Stoppelman
(Principal Executive Officer)
/s/ David Schwarzbach
Chief Financial Officer
February 28, 2020
David Schwarzbach
(Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)
/s/ Diane Irvine
Chairperson
February 28, 2020
Diane Irvine
/s/ Fred Anderson
Director
February 28, 2020
Fred Anderson
/s/ Robert Gibbs
Director
February 28, 2020
Robert Gibbs
/s/ George Hu
Director
February 28, 2020
George Hu
/s/ Sharon Rothstein
Director
February 28, 2020
Sharon Rothstein
/s/ Brian Sharples
Director
February 28, 2020
Brian Sharples
Exhibit 5.1
Siana E. Lowrey
+1 415 693 2150 slowrey@cooley.com
February 28, 2020
Yelp Inc.
140 New Montgomery Street, 9th Floor
San Francisco, CA 94105
Re: Registration on Form S-8
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have acted as counsel to Yelp Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), and you have requested our opinion in connection with the filing of a registration statement on Form S-8 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission, covering the offering of up to 3,559,273 shares of the Company's Common Stock, par value $0.000001 (the "Shares"), issuable pursuant to the Company's 2012 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the "Plan").
In connection with this opinion, we have examined and relied upon the Registration Statement and related prospectus, the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws, each as currently in effect, the Plan and originals or copies certified to our satisfaction of such other records, documents, certificates, memoranda and other instruments as we deem necessary or appropriate to enable us to render the opinion expressed below. We have assumed the genuineness and authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, the conformity to originals of all documents submitted to us as copies, and the accuracy, completeness and authenticity of certificates of public officials, and the due authorization, execution and delivery by all persons other than by the Company of all documents where due authorization, execution and delivery are prerequisites to the effectiveness thereof. As to certain factual matters, we have relied upon a certificate of an officer of the Company and have not sought independently to verify such matters.
Our opinion is expressed only with respect to the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. We express no opinion to the extent that any other laws are applicable to the subject matter hereof and express no opinion and provide no assurance as to compliance with any federal or state securities law, rule or regulation.
On the basis of the foregoing, and in reliance thereon, we are of the opinion that the Shares, when sold and issued in accordance with the Plan, the Registration Statement and related prospectus, will be validly issued, fully paid, and nonassessable (except as to shares issued pursuant to certain deferred payment arrangements, which will be fully paid and nonassessable when such deferred payments are made in full).
We consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Registration Statement.
101 California Street, 5th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111-5800 T: (415) 693-2000 F: (415) 693-2222 www.cooley.com
Yelp Inc.
Page 2
Sincerely,
Cooley LLP
By: /s/ Siana Lowrey
Siana E. Lowrey
101 California Street, 5th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111-5800 T: (415) 693-2000 F: (415) 693-2222 www.cooley.com
Exhibit 23.2
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
We consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form S-8 of our reports dated February 28, 2020 relating to the financial statements of Yelp Inc. and subsidiaries and the effectiveness of Yelp Inc. and subsidiaries' internal control over financial reporting appearing in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Yelp Inc. and subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2019.