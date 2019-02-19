Yelp : Names Vivek Patel as Chief Product Officer

Experienced Veteran Takes on Expanded Role Focused on Driving User
Growth and Monetization
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), the company that connects people with great local
businesses, today announced the appointment of Vivek Patel to the newly
created role of Chief Product Officer. Patel has a record of significant
accomplishment in product development and management and extensive
industry experience, including spending nearly 10 years leading Yelp’s
product efforts. He most recently led the successful integration of
Yelp’s consumer- and business-focused product efforts to drive user
growth and maximize the Company’s revenue generation.
As Chief Product Officer, Patel will oversee all aspects of Yelp’s
product management function, including design, data science, and user
research, among other areas. In addition, as a member of the executive
leadership team, Patel will ensure that the development of Yelp’s
products is aligned with the Company’s strategic direction, especially
its diversifying go-to-market strategy and focus on both business owners
and consumers.
“Over the 14 years since our founding, Yelp has created the leading
local internet destination for consumers with the help of a strong and
dedicated team,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder and CEO of Yelp.
“Our business-facing products are a central component of Yelp’s overall
strategy. During his tenure at Yelp, Vivek has played an integral role
in accelerating the diversification of our business products and
enhancing our go-to-market strategies, specifically through the
development of key products such as our self-serve platform,
Request-A-Quote and Yelp Reservations, and the integration of Yelp’s
partnership with GrubHub. Our products have been vital to creating
revenue-generation opportunities by allowing business owners to access
our engaged consumer base and by forging deeper relationships with our
consumers through our transactions business. These products are the core
of our long-term growth strategy, and we are thrilled to have Vivek lead
us as we continue working to execute on that strategy.”
“I am honored to take on this important responsibility to help support
and drive the Company’s product strategy moving forward. Growing up with
and working alongside a family of restaurateurs and small-business
owners has provided me not only with firsthand knowledge of the
complexities of this industry, but also a deep and personal connection
to Yelp’s business owners and an understanding of products that serve
them effectively,” said Patel. “Yelp’s products are a significant part
of our growth opportunity, and I am excited to continue working
alongside our incredible team to unlock more value for consumers,
advertisers and business owners, and achieve our full potential as a
business.”
During his career at Yelp, Patel managed the business products team,
which, under his leadership, grew Yelp’s advertising products from $25
million to nearly $1 billion in revenue. Patel also served as Yelp’s
Head of Business Products from 2011 to 2016, during which he led the
development of the company’s self-serve advertising platform,
business-owner mobile app, Request-A-Quote and integration of Yelp
Reservations and Yelp Waitlist. Patel also led the integration of
several Yelp-acquired products and businesses, including Turnstyle, a
Wi-Fi enabled marketing platform for small businesses (2017); Nowait,
the restaurant waitlist app now known as Yelp Waitlist (2017); and
SeatMe, Inc., now known as Yelp Reservations (2013), and the integration
of Yelp’s strategic partnership with GrubHub after the sale of the
Company’s Eat24 division.
Prior to joining Yelp, Patel spent four years at SugarSync, a provider
of online file backup, syncing and sharing services, where he was the
company’s first hired employee and member of the senior management team.
In his role as Director of Product Management, Patel defined SugarSync’s
product vision, roadmap, and monetization plan. Prior to joining
SugarSync in 2004, Patel was a software engineer for a number of
companies and his own entrepreneurial ventures.
Patel graduated from Stanford University with an M.A. in Education:
Learning, Design & Technology and a B.S. in Computer Science.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com)
connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local
business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a
platform for consumers to discover, interact and transact with local
businesses of all sizes. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.
Since then, Yelp has taken root in major metros in more than 30
countries.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to,
among other things, Yelp’s future performance that are based on its
current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and that involve risks
and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to,
statements regarding Yelp’s: strategies, priorities and initiatives;
ability to successfully execute on such strategies, priorities and
initiatives; and ability to unlock more value and achieve its full
potential as a business.
Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences also include
those factors that could affect Yelp’s business, operating results and
stock price included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations” in Yelp’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q at www.yelp-ir.com
or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in
this release, which are based on information available to Yelp on the
date hereof. Such forward-looking statements do not include the
potential impact of any acquisitions or divestitures that may be
announced and/or completed after the date hereof. Yelp assumes no
obligation to update such statements.
