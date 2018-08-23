Yelp : Releases Local Economic Outlook for Q3 2018

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great
local businesses, today announced the quarterly release of the Yelp
Local Economic Outlook (LEO), a program to rank U.S. metro areas by the
pace of business growth to reveal the health of local economies around
the country.
Las Vegas is the nation’s top urban area for business growth, according
to the latest installment of Yelp’s LEO, ranking 50 metro areas over the
second quarter of 2018. The next two cities for business growth—Austin,
Texas; and Miami, Florida—also ranked in the top three in the previous
quarter’s ranking, with Las Vegas replacing Atlanta. Cities where
openings greatly outnumber closures are ones where entrepreneurs have
spotted opportunity and existing businesses have found success.
Las Vegas’s surge to the top of the list was fueled by home-services
growth, signaling activity throughout the home-buying and home-owning
life cycles as the
region’s construction sector booms. Movers, mortgage brokers and
specialists in flooring, masonry and concrete, and solar installation
all opened their doors at rates far outstripping business closures
throughout the Vegas area. In the first quarter, as many home-services
businesses in the region closed as opened; second-quarter growth in the
sector really drove Vegas’s recovery.
No. 2 Austin’s story also is one of home-services strength, with some
different power centers: pressure washers, fences and gates, and HVAC
(heating, ventilation, and air conditioning). True to its
foodie reputation, Austin also has boomed in coffee and tacos.
Miami’s growth, third highest nationally, was fueled by the health
sector, with doctors in many different specialties opening practices.
Salons, offering a different kind of care, also boomed in the area,
including Biscayne
Nail and Beauty Bar. (Natalia
P.: “I love this new place.”)
Atlanta, meanwhile, fell out of the top three in large part because of a
decline in growth in home services. The sector remains strong but
couldn’t keep pace with first-quarter growth, due in part to the
closures of businesses such as the highly rated AHH
Smart Move Services.
Detecting economic trends by measuring business growth is a technique
equally relevant for types of businesses as for metro areas. In an accompanying
report, we chart the meteoric growth in businesses selling the
Hawaiian raw-fish dish poke around the U.S.
The Local Economic Outlook is part of a larger, ongoing project to
surface insights from Yelp’s deep data stores to help businesses succeed
and arm policymakers with the information they need to boost local
economies.
Ranking 50 Cities in America for Economic Opportunity
Current Rank City
-
Las Vegas, Nev.
-
Austin, Texas
-
Miami, Fla.
-
Louisville, Ky.
-
Houston, Texas
-
Salt Lake City, Utah
-
Atlanta, Ga.
-
Dallas, Texas
-
Charlotte, N.C.
-
Jacksonville, Fla.
-
Nashville, Tenn.
-
Madison, Wis.
-
Buffalo, N.Y.
-
Washington
-
Memphis, Tenn.
-
Seattle
-
Albuquerque, N.M.
-
Portland, Maine
-
Tulsa, Okla.
-
Denver
-
Tampa, Fla.
-
Orlando, Fla.
-
Cincinnati, Ohio
-
Charleston, S.C.
-
San Diego, Calif.
-
St. Louis
-
Richmond, Va.
-
Minneapolis
-
Rochester, N.Y.
-
Phoenix
-
New York
-
Milwaukee
-
Honolulu
-
Baltimore
-
Portland, Ore.
-
Pittsburgh
-
Columbus, Ohio
-
New Orleans
-
Hartford, Conn.
-
Los Angeles
-
Tucson, Ariz.
-
Sacramento, Calif.
-
Boston
-
Providence, R.I.
-
Chicago
-
Philadelphia
-
Cleveland
-
Omaha, Neb.
-
San Francisco
-
San Jose, Calif.
Methodology
We rank metros by the rate of change in number of businesses between the
start and end of the quarter. We count business openings and closures by
when those events are registered on Yelp by users and business owners;
our checks indicate that any reporting lags are largely consistent
across metros and wouldn’t substantially alter the rankings.
Time Frame
The rankings are based on data from the second quarter of 2018 (April
through June). The changes in rankings are based on comparing data from
the second quarter of 2018 with data from the first quarter of 2018
(January through March).
Categories
We include businesses in the top 10 primary categories on Yelp,
according to page views. Data for a business in multiple primary
categories is divided among them.
Choosing the 50 Cities in the Economic Outlook
We started with the three biggest cities as measured by number of
listings on Yelp in each of the Census Bureau’s nine U.S. regions in
2017. We then added 23 of the other largest cities in the country. Each
city includes businesses within the city’s larger metro area. For 40 of
the cities, we use the metro area defined by the Census Bureau’s
Metropolitan Statistical Areas. For the other 10, we use Census’s
Metropolitan Divisions. We continue to track these 50 cities — the Yelp
50 — each quarter.
