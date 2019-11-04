Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  YETI Holdings, Inc.    YETI

YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

(YETI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

YETI : Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:15pm EST

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 10,000,000 shares of YETI’s common stock by certain of its stockholders. In connection with the Offering, the selling stockholders intend to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of YETI’s common stock. YETI is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the Offering.

BofA Securities, Jefferies, and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the Offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the Offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. The shares of common stock included in the Offering may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement on Form S-1 becomes effective. The Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at 1-877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

YETI is a growing designer, marketer, retailer, and distributor of a variety of innovative, branded, premium products to a wide-ranging customer base. Our mission is to ensure that each YETI product delivers exceptional performance and durability in any environment, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere else life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing products, we have built a following of engaged brand loyalists throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and elsewhere, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. Our relationship with customers continues to thrive and deepen as a result of our innovative new product introductions, expansion and enhancement of existing product families, and multifaceted branding activities.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the conduct of the Offering and the size and terms of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond YETI’s control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, that the size of the Offering could change or the Offering could be terminated, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in YETI’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2019, and in the registration statement on Form S-1 related to the Offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon, represent YETI’s views only as of the date of this press release and do not represent YETI’s views as of any subsequent date. YETI undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in YETI’s expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
05:15pYETI : Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock by Selli..
BU
04:20pYETI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
10/31YETI HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
10/31YETI : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31YETI : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/11YETI HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Fin..
BU
09/05YETI : reg; Expands Premium Bag Category
BU
08/22YETI : ® Introduces the Hopper® M30 to its Premium Soft Cooler Line
PR
08/05YETI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
08/01YETI : Reiterates 2019 Outlook Following Tariff Announcement
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 895 M
EBIT 2019 152 M
Net income 2019 79,3 M
Debt 2019 200 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,5x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,38x
EV / Sales2020 2,91x
Capitalization 2 822 M
Chart YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
YETI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 37,83  $
Last Close Price 32,90  $
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew J. Reintjes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Schnadig Chairman
Michael K. Kienitz Head-Global Operations
Paul C. Carbone CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Michael E. Najjar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.121.70%2 822
POLARIS INC.29.20%6 060
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION26.59%4 797
BRP INC.68.14%3 977
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.25.27%3 596
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group