Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  YETI Holdings, Inc.    YETI

YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

(YETI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YETI : Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:14am EDT

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 15,000,000 shares of YETI’s common stock by certain of its stockholders. YETI is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the Offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the Offering.

YETI has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the Offering (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that has become effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering will also be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the preliminary prospectus supplement and any other documents that YETI may file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this Offering. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by using EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the conduct of the Offering and the size and terms of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond YETI’s control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, that the size of the Offering could change or the Offering could be terminated, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in YETI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and YETI’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020, and in the registration statement on Form S-3 related to the shares filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon, represent YETI’s views only as of the date of this press release and do not represent YETI’s views as of any subsequent date. YETI undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in YETI’s expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
06:14aYETI : Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock by Selli..
BU
05/07Travel Sites Take a Hit from the Pandemic -- -2-
DJ
05/07Travel Sites Take a Hit from the Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/07YETI : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07YETI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/07YETI HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in D..
AQ
05/07YETI : Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockhol..
BU
05/07YETI : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/16YETI HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Fin..
BU
03/05YETI HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 879 M
EBIT 2020 128 M
Net income 2020 81,1 M
Debt 2020 176 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,07x
EV / Sales2021 2,55x
Capitalization 2 528 M
Chart YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
YETI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 31,64  $
Last Close Price 29,09  $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew J. Reintjes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Schnadig Chairman
Michael K. Kienitz Senior Vice President-Operations
Paul C. Carbone CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Michael E. Najjar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-16.36%2 528
POLARIS INC.-28.29%4 467
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.3.62%4 249
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-16.57%3 960
BRP INC.-30.27%2 585
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-4.08%2 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group