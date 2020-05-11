YETI : Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 15,000,000 shares of YETI’s common stock by certain of its stockholders. YETI is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the Offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the Offering.

YETI has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the Offering (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that has become effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering will also be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the preliminary prospectus supplement and any other documents that YETI may file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this Offering. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by using EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the conduct of the Offering and the size and terms of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond YETI’s control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, that the size of the Offering could change or the Offering could be terminated, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in YETI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and YETI’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020, and in the registration statement on Form S-3 related to the shares filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon, represent YETI’s views only as of the date of this press release and do not represent YETI’s views as of any subsequent date. YETI undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in YETI’s expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005432/en/