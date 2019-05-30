Log in
YETI : Announces the Opening of its Charleston Retail Location

05/30/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Store set to open June 14th

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI), a leading premium outdoor brand, today announced its anticipated Charleston, S.C. retail location will open to the public on Friday, June 14. The new store will be situated in the historic district of downtown Charleston at 360 King Street.

“Charleston’s passionate outdoor, fishing, and culinary communities make it an ideal city for our latest store,” said Matt Reintjes, President & CEO at YETI. “South Carolinians have long been wonderful supporters of YETI and we are excited to further share our brand in this unique coastal city.”

In addition to offering an extensive selection of YETI’s innovative hard and soft coolers, drinkware, and outdoor living accessories, the 5,000-square-foot retail location will inspire visitors to get outside and explore the wild through experiential installations reflective of both the brand and the city of Charleston. The space also includes a bar that will serve as a local gathering place featuring craft beer, wines, custom coffees, and quick bites. The store will host a variety of live entertainment, including music, film screenings, Ambassador demonstrations and educational workshops. Visitors will also have a place to interact with and customize YETI products to be uniquely their own.

In celebration of the grand opening on June 14, YETI will open its doors to the community for a weekend of events and activations beginning that Friday. Visitors are invited to explore the store, enjoy live music and savor an Austin-meets-Charleston menu that will feature brisket tacos from Austin’s Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, helmed by pit master and YETI Ambassador, Miguel Vidal. The celebration will continue Saturday with additional live music acts and a cookbook signing with YETI Ambassador, James Beard award-winning pit master and restauranteur, Sam Jones. On Sunday, YETI will auction a limited collection of painted coolers designed by celebrated coastal artist, Paul Puckett, with all proceeds benefitting the Charleston Waterkeeper water restoration project. A Father’s Day social will follow that afternoon and dads can get a beer on the house, with any purchase.

To learn more about YETI’s retail locations and stay up-to-date on the latest news, visit yeti.com or follow along at @YETIcoolers.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

YETI is a designer, marketer, retailer, and distributor of a variety of innovative, branded, premium products to a wide-ranging customer base. Our mission is to ensure that each YETI product delivers exceptional performance and durability in any environment, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere else life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing products, we have built a following of engaged brand loyalists throughout the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and elsewhere, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. Our relationship with customers continues to thrive and deepen as a result of our innovative new product introductions, expansion and enhancement of existing product families, and multifaceted branding activities.


© Business Wire 2019
