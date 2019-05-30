YETI : Announces the Opening of its Charleston Retail Location

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI), a leading premium outdoor brand, today
announced its anticipated Charleston, S.C. retail location will open to
the public on Friday, June 14. The new store will be situated in the
historic district of downtown Charleston at 360 King Street.
“Charleston’s passionate outdoor, fishing, and culinary communities make
it an ideal city for our latest store,” said Matt Reintjes, President &
CEO at YETI. “South Carolinians have long been wonderful supporters of
YETI and we are excited to further share our brand in this unique
coastal city.”
In addition to offering an extensive selection of YETI’s innovative hard
and soft coolers, drinkware, and outdoor living accessories, the
5,000-square-foot retail location will inspire visitors to get outside
and explore the wild through experiential installations reflective of
both the brand and the city of Charleston. The space also includes a bar
that will serve as a local gathering place featuring craft beer, wines,
custom coffees, and quick bites. The store will host a variety of live
entertainment, including music, film screenings, Ambassador
demonstrations and educational workshops. Visitors will also have a
place to interact with and customize YETI products to be uniquely their
own.
In celebration of the grand opening on June 14, YETI will open its doors
to the community for a weekend of events and activations beginning that
Friday. Visitors are invited to explore the store, enjoy live music and
savor an Austin-meets-Charleston menu that will feature brisket tacos
from Austin’s Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, helmed by pit master and YETI
Ambassador, Miguel Vidal. The celebration will continue Saturday with
additional live music acts and a cookbook signing with YETI Ambassador,
James Beard award-winning pit master and restauranteur, Sam Jones. On
Sunday, YETI will auction a limited collection of painted coolers
designed by celebrated coastal artist, Paul Puckett, with all proceeds
benefitting the Charleston
Waterkeeper water restoration project. A Father’s Day social will
follow that afternoon and dads can get a beer on the house, with any
purchase.
To learn more about YETI’s retail locations and stay up-to-date on the
latest news, visit yeti.com
or follow along at @YETIcoolers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005238/en/