YETI HOLDINGS INC

(YETI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 04:57:55 pm
32.065 USD   -7.75%
06:29pYETI : Reiterates 2019 Outlook Following Tariff Announcement
BU
06:16aYETI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:03aYETI : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
YETI : Reiterates 2019 Outlook Following Tariff Announcement

08/01/2019 | 06:29pm EDT

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) affirms its fiscal 2019 outlook following today’s announcement by the United States of an additional 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports starting September 1, 2019. The company does not expect the new tariffs to have any impact to its 2019 outlook, which YETI announced pursuant to a press release issued on the morning of August 1, 2019.

As indicated on its second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call on August 1, 2019, YETI has taken proactive measures to mitigate the near-term impact of potential higher tariffs on its business. This includes the recent strategic action to accelerate the delivery of Drinkware inventory during the period ended June 29, 2019.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

YETI is a designer, marketer, retailer, and distributor of a variety of innovative, branded, premium products to a wide-ranging customer base. Our mission is to ensure that each YETI product delivers exceptional performance and durability in any environment, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere else life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing products, we have built a following of engaged brand loyalists throughout the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and elsewhere, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. Our relationship with customers continues to thrive and deepen as a result of our innovative new product introductions, expansion and enhancement of existing product families, and multifaceted branding activities.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as “expect” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operational performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected and, therefore, you should not unduly rely on such statements. You should read our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2018, for a more extensive list of factors, that may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports YETI files with the SEC, that could affect results. These forward-looking statements are made based upon detailed assumptions and reflect management’s current expectations and beliefs. While YETI believes that these assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, YETI cautions that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for YETI to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results.

The forward-looking statements included here are made only as of the date hereof. YETI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
