YETI : Reiterates 2019 Outlook Following Tariff Announcement

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) affirms its fiscal 2019 outlook following today’s announcement by the United States of an additional 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports starting September 1, 2019. The company does not expect the new tariffs to have any impact to its 2019 outlook, which YETI announced pursuant to a press release issued on the morning of August 1, 2019.

As indicated on its second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call on August 1, 2019, YETI has taken proactive measures to mitigate the near-term impact of potential higher tariffs on its business. This includes the recent strategic action to accelerate the delivery of Drinkware inventory during the period ended June 29, 2019.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

YETI is a designer, marketer, retailer, and distributor of a variety of innovative, branded, premium products to a wide-ranging customer base. Our mission is to ensure that each YETI product delivers exceptional performance and durability in any environment, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere else life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing products, we have built a following of engaged brand loyalists throughout the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and elsewhere, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. Our relationship with customers continues to thrive and deepen as a result of our innovative new product introductions, expansion and enhancement of existing product families, and multifaceted branding activities.

